HFM, one of the leading global online trading brands, concluded a three-day Strategic Training on Digital Trading and Forex-Related Financial Crime Investigation for senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), held from 12th to 14th January 2026 in Lagos.

The training was designed to build capacity and strengthen the knowledge and investigative skills of officers of the Nigeria Police Force, enabling them to respond effectively to the growing number of cases involving digital trading, forex-related disputes, and financial crimes that sit at the intersection of finance, technology, and human behaviour.

The programme was held with the approval of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, who was ably represented throughout the training programme by the Commissioner of Police, Department of Training and Development, CP Eloho E. Okpoziakpo.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, CP Okpoziakpo noted that the Nigeria Police Force must continuously evolve to keep pace with emerging forms of crime.

“As financial systems and digital platforms continue to evolve, so too must our investigative capacity. Officers are now required to understand complex financial instruments and digital trading environments in order to effectively protect the public and uphold justice,” the IGP stated.

He emphasized that the training aligns with the ongoing Police reform agenda, which prioritizes professionalism, intelligence-led policing, and strategic partnerships.

“This programme reflects our commitment to modern, technology-driven policing and underscores the importance of collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force and credible private-sector institutions in addressing emerging financial crimes. Our ultimate goal is to protect citizens, ensure fairness, and prevent the criminalization of legitimate economic activities while decisively addressing fraud and deception,” the IGP added.

The programme was formally opened with a welcome address by the Managing Director of HFM Nigeria, Mr. Ope Abiola, who highlighted the importance of clarity in understanding digital trading systems.

“Financial markets have evolved far more rapidly than public understanding. Alongside innovation, we have seen new forms of abuse, misrepresentation, and fraud. This training was designed to provide clarity. Clarity on how digital trading systems work, where risks lie, and how to distinguish legitimate market loss from criminal deception,” he said.

He further explained that the programme was structured to support investigators with evidence-based frameworks rather than opinion, enabling officers to make informed decisions when handling complex financial cases.

Over the three days, participants were taken through practical sessions covering:

The fundamentals of digital trading systems and forex markets

Common patterns of financial abuse and misrepresentation

The distinction between market risk and criminal intent

Roles and responsibilities of traders, brokers, and other market participants

Real-world case studies and investigative frameworks

Through this partnership, HFM reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen institutional capacity, promote financial literacy, and contribute to safer digital trading environments in Nigeria.