Turnover grew by 44% to N215 billion while net profit more than doubled to N31 billion, reflecting strong financial performance and profitability Gross profit increased to N90 billion, driven by sustained demand across key brands includingKnorr, Close Up, Pepsodent, Vaseline and Rexona

Full‑year results were supported by route‑to‑market expansion, a more agile operating structure, and consistent quarter‑on‑quarter revenue growth

Unilever Nigeria Plc released its interim unaudited financial results for the year ended 31st December, 2025, reporting a turnover of N215 billion, which represents 44% increase from the N150 billion turnover recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Gross profit rose 32% to N90 billion, while Net Profit doubled to N31 billion, up from N15 billion in the same period in 2024.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Tobi Adeniyi, said, “ Our fourth quarter performance and strong full year outcome reflect the continued momentum from our route‑to‑market expansion, increasingly agile, well-optimised operational structure, and the robust demand we are seeing across our iconic brands, including Knorr, Close Up, Pepsodent, Vaseline, and Rexona. We have delivered consistent quarter‑on‑quarter topline growth that remains competitive, profitable, and sustainable.”

Mr Adeniyi further mentioned, “With a proud heritage of more than 100 years of manufacturing in Nigeria, every product and every experience reflects our legacy of innovation and our unwavering commitment to quality. Through our trusted brands, we continue to Brighten Everyday Life for All.”