LivingTrustMortgage Bank Plc posted strong Q4 2025 unaudited results, surpassing its audited 2024 performance and reinforcing its position as a resilient, profitable, and well-governed mortgage institution.

Key highlights include over 40% growth in total assets, 35% increase in loans and advances, and more than 50% surge in customer deposits, reflecting robust liquidity and depositor confidence.

Gross earnings rose 76% year-on-year, while profit before tax hit ₦1.09 billion, supported by disciplined cost management and revenue diversification. LivingTrust enters 2026 well-capitalized, liquid, and positioned for sustainable growth in Nigeria’s housing finance sector.

As extracted from the NGX report, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc’s Q4 2025 financial performance stands as a compelling testament to strategic clarity, disciplined execution and prudent risk management in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The unaudited results for the year ended 31 December 2025 not only surpass the audited full-year 2024 figures but also decisively outperform on all indices, reinforcing the Bank’s trajectory as a fast-growing, profitable and well-capitalised mortgage institution.

The Bank recorded an impressive expansion in its balance sheet, with total assets rising, representing a robust growth and an outstanding over 40% increase year-on-year.

This growth reflects not just scale, but quality.

Loans and advances climbed by 35%, underscoring LivingTrust’s deepening role in housing finance and credit intermediation, while customer deposits surged more than 50%, a remarkable vote of confidence from depositors. The steady rise in due from banks further highlights strong liquidity buffers and conservative treasury positioning.

Gross earnings soared up over 76% above 2024 audited levels. This sharp revenue acceleration confirms the success of the Bank’s asset-mix optimisation and revenue diversification strategy.

Despite inflationary pressures, cost discipline remained commendable, signalling operational efficiency even as the Bank scaled. Net operating income rose significantly, while profit before tax reached ₦1.09 billion, comfortably exceeding full-year 2024 outcomes.

This translated into strong shareholder value creation, with earnings per share keep climbing, a significant improvement over prior periods.

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc’s Q4 2025 results tell a powerful story of growth with discipline, profitability with prudence, and ambition anchored in strong governance. In a tough economic environment, LivingTrust has distinguished itself with clarity of purpose and consistency of delivery.

As the Bank enters the next financial year, it does so from a position of strength, well-capitalised, liquid, profitable and trusted. For shareholders, regulators, customers and the wider market, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc has firmly established itself as a resilient, forward-looking and value-creating financial institution.