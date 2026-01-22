ArdovaPlc has achieved ISO 27001:2022 Certification, the global standard for information security management systems, following a rigorous audit of its policies, procedures, and technical controls.

The certification underscores Ardova’s commitment to data protection, risk management, and compliance, ensuring robust frameworks for safeguarding customer and employee information.

Managing Director Moshood Olajide described the milestone as a testament to Ardova’s dedication to trust, resilience, and operational excellence, reinforcing its strategic focus on digital transformation and global best practices.

Ardova Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading integrated energy companies, has been awarded the prestigious ISO 27001:2022 Certification, the world’s leading standard for information security management systems.

This milestone underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding customer and staff data through globally recognized best practices.

The certification follows a rigorous and comprehensive audit process that evaluated Ardova Plc’s policies, procedures, and technical controls for information security.

The process was managed by the technology and digital department of Ardova Plc, under the leadership of Mr Kamil Adebumola, with guidance from Cyberstage Systems Ltd, an accredited ISO consulting and certification body which involved multiple phases of assessment and system strengthening across all departments handling sensitive data.

In a brief ceremony held at Ardova’s head office, Cyberstage Systems Ltd officially presented the ISO 27001 certificate to the company. The event was attended by the Managing Director, the Group Financial Controller, Head of Digital and Analytics and the dedicated ISO Champions— representatives from various teams responsible for managing and protecting customer and employee data.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director, Mr Moshood Olajide, commended the collective effort that led to this achievement, noting that:

“This certification is a testament to Ardova Plc’s commitment to adhering to the highest standards of information security, risk management, and compliance as an organization. This achievement is not just about compliance; it’s about our commitment to trust, resilience, and excellence in safeguarding information, and reassuring our stakeholders that we not only align with global standards but are also prepared for the future. Information security is at the heart of our operations, and achieving ISO 27001 reflects our ongoing commitment to protecting the trust our customers and partners place in us.”

The ISO 27001 Certification sets Ardova Plc apart as a trusted organization with robust frameworks for identifying, managing, and mitigating information security risks. It also reinforces the company’s strategic focus on leveraging digital transformation while ensuring data confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

The recognition marks another major step in Ardova Plc’s journey toward operational excellence and global best practices in corporate governance and compliance.

About Ardova Plc

Ardova Plc is a leading Nigerian integrated energy company engaged in the distribution of petroleum products, renewable energy solutions, and power generation. With a strong focus on innovation, safety, and sustainability, Ardova continues to drive progress in Nigeria’s energy sector while upholding the highest standards of business ethics and customer service.