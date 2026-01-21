The Creditville Group Limited has appointed Mr. Charles Sumaina Isa as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective November 2025, bringing over 33 years of experience in financial operations, risk management, and governance.

Mr. Isa previously served as Senior Vice President at Citibank, overseeing operations control across 11 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and co-leading for 24 markets in the Middle East and Africa, where he drove risk management and compliance initiatives.

He holds an MBA from Pepperdine University, USA, and a B.Sc. in Business Studies from the University of Port Harcourt, and is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. The appointment reinforces Creditville’s commitment to strong governance and strategic leadership in Nigeria’s fintech and financial services sector.

The Board of Directors of The Creditville Group Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Charles Isa as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective November 2025.

Mr. Charles Sumaina Isa is a seasoned financial services executive with over 33 years of experience in financial operations management, risk, governance, and strategic leadership across Sub-Saharan Africa and international markets.

Until recently, he served as Senior Vice President at Citibank, where he held dual roles as Co-Head of Operations Control for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Operations Control Head for Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). In both capacities, he provided oversight across 11 countries and shared responsibility for 24 markets within Citi’s global network.

He spearheaded the design and implementation of robust operational control frameworks, strengthened enterprise risk management, and ensured compliance with regulatory and global standards across diverse jurisdictions.

Recognized as a Global Subject Matter Expert in branch controls within Citibank, Mr. Isa led transformative initiatives in operational risk management, including the deployment of remote-control review systems and the institutionalization of structured risk and governance processes across the region.

His leadership in fostering strong control cultures, optimizing operational efficiency, and mentoring emerging leaders further earned him recognition across the Citibank franchises in the Middle East and Africa region.

His earlier career in Nigeria encompassed extensive roles in trade and treasury services operations, branch management, and regional operations leadership – consistently marked by excellence in audit outcomes, governance, and stakeholder confidence.

Mr. Isa holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Pepperdine University, Los Angeles, USA, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Studies from the University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria. He is an Honorary Senior Member (HCIB) of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (MNIM).

Commenting on his appointment, the Chairman of The Creditville Group Limited, Mr. Mike Uwakwe extolled Mr. Isa’s rich professional pedigree, stating that his addition to the Board is testament to the Group’s ambition to deliver excellent financial services to the Nigerian economy.

The Creditville Group is a proprietary fintech organization with various services (loans, lease, finance, investment, asset management, banking, foreign exchange, and real estate), headquartered in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos, with four other branches across Nigeria.