The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has unveiled a new spectrum roadmap aimed at expanding the country’s broadband capacity amid the surge in data consumptions by Nigerians.

The Commission unveiled the draft Spectrum Roadmap for 2026–2030 alongside new guidelines for opening the lower 6GHz and 60GHz spectrum bands at an event in Abuja.

The initiative is designed to attract investment and prepare Nigeria’s telecoms infrastructure for rapidly growing data demand.

What the NCC is saying

According to the Commission, GSMA Intelligence data projected average mobile data usage per connection in Nigeria to increase from 5.8 gigabytes per month in 2025 to 12.0 gigabytes by 2030.

Over the same period, active mobile subscriptions are projected to grow from 171 million to about 220 million.

This growth will push total national mobile data traffic from 11.9 exabytes in 2025 to 31.7 exabytes by 2030, equivalent to about 2,640 petabytes per month.

In practical terms, Nigeria’s overall mobile data traffic is expected to almost triple within five years.

The NCC said 4G networks will continue to carry the bulk of data traffic, while 5G will increasingly serve as the high capacity layer in urban areas and enterprise corridors, supporting applications in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and immersive media.

Expanding spectrum to meet demand

To sustain this growth, the NCC said Nigeria must significantly expand the amount of spectrum available for International Mobile Telecommunications.

Speaking at the unveiling, NCC Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Aminu Maida, said spectrum remains a critical national resource underpinning mobile connectivity, broadband services, satellite communications, emergency networks, financial platforms, and smart technologies.

Represented by the Head of Spectrum Administration, Atiku Lawal, the EVC said the draft roadmap is designed to provide a forward looking framework that boosts investor confidence, encourages innovation, and ensures quality communication services nationwide.

He added that effective spectrum planning would help reduce broadband deployment costs, expand networks into underserved areas, and unlock new opportunities for businesses reliant on digital connectivity, particularly as demand from data intensive applications continues to rise.

Opening the lower 6GHz and 60GHz bands

As part of the initiative, the NCC said it will open the lower 6GHz and 60GHz spectrum bands to provide additional capacity for high speed and affordable connectivity.

The Commission said the move will support improved Wi Fi services in homes, schools, businesses, and public spaces, while lowering barriers to innovation.

Engr Joseph Emeshili, representing the Head of Spectrum Administration, described the roadmap as a strategic blueprint to bridge the digital divide and expand economic participation.

He noted that the lower 6GHz band will enable the full potential of Wi Fi 6, while the 60GHz band will support multi-gigabit wireless links for advanced applications such as smart cities, AI, and cloud computing.

Also speaking at the event, Engr Gidado Maigana, representing the NCC Executive Commissioner for Technical Services, Engr Abraham Oshadami, said improved spectrum planning is critical for meeting broadband targets, attracting investment, and keeping Nigeria globally competitive.

He added that stakeholder engagement would help strengthen the final roadmap and related policies.

The NCC said the spectrum roadmap aligns with national development priorities and the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s goal of building a $1 trillion digital economy by 2030.

What you should know

As part of the new roadmap, Nairametrics earlier reported that the NCC is also shifting toward satellite-powered mobile connectivity as it pushes Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite service as a key technology for expanding coverage.

The NCC’s roadmap positions non-terrestrial networks as a critical complement to traditional mobile infrastructure, particularly in a country where millions remain underserved by terrestrial networks due to geography, security challenges, and high deployment costs.

According to the NCC, Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite services are emerging globally as a viable way to deliver voice and data services directly to standard mobile handsets without the need for ground-based towers.