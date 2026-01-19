Unmatched African reach and reliabilitywith operations in over 30 Sub-Saharan countries, supporting more than 100 FMCG brands through 24/7/365 technical service by nearly 100 OEM-certified engineers

Comprehensive end-to-end solutions spanning turnkey bottling and liquid processing systems, flexible packaging formats, and spare parts, all delivered to European standards and adapted to Africa’s production environment

Industry-leading response speed and trust backed by the largest on-ground engineering presence in Africa, positioning SBA as the indispensable technical backbone of the FMCG industry

Services Beverages Africa Group (SBA Group), Africa’s leading bottling and packaging services company, has reaffirmed its position as the indispensable life source of the continent’s FMCG industry through the unveiling of “The SBA Solution.”

With operations in more than 30 Sub-Saharan countries, strategically located offices in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Congo, DRC, Angola, Kenya, Ethiopia,and South Africa, and a legacy of service to more than 100 trusted companies, SBA Group remains the trusted backbone of Sub-saharan Africa’s beverage, FHPC sectors, even as the industry navigates shifts in global partnerships.

Speaking ahead of the event in a briefing, the MD George Sakalis. reaffirmed that the SBA Solution is built on one bold promise, he said: “SBA has been caring and servicing. SBA is caring and servicing. And SBA will always care and service.”

From complete turnkey bottling lines and liquid processing systems to flexible packaging formats, including PET bottles, sachets, pouches, can and glass, coding machines and sticks, SBA delivers sustainable, scalable, and world-class technical service and spare parts solutions that meet rigorous European standards while being tailored to Africa’s unique production environment.

With nearly 100 OEM-trained and certified engineers across mechanical, electrical, and automation disciplines, SBA guarantees immediate, reliable, and efficient support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, ensuring that production never stops for Africa’s biggest FMCG brands.

What sets SBA apart is excellence in the speed of response. While competitors emphasize capacity, SBA has built its reputation on unmatched response time, its strongest differentiator, supported by the largest on-ground engineering presence across Africa. Partners can relax because SBA never falls short of a timely response and delivery. The company’s engineers remain on duty for the stipulated period so that manufacturing lines run seamlessly and efficiently without compromise.

Over the years, SBA has collaborated with more than 12 global OEM and technology providers while becoming the trusted technical backbone of Africa’s top producers, proving that without SBA, production in Africa simply cannot operate at the standard and scale required.

In unveiling The SBA Solution, the company reassures stakeholders of its continuity, reliability, and confidence, emphasizing “SBA has been caring and servicing. SBA is caring and servicing. And SBA will always care and service.”

SBA is not just a vendor; it is the heartbeat of African manufacturing, a trusted partner that embodies excellence, integrity, loyalty, accountability, innovation, and social responsibility. With SBA at the core, Africa’s FMCG giants can compete globally with confidence, secure in the knowledge that their lifeline is powered by a company that has been caring and servicing and always will.

About SBA Group

Services Beverages Africa Group (SBA Group) is a leading African service company specializing in the bottling and packaging industry. With a strong presence in sub-Saharan Africa, SBA Group is a trusted name in delivering sustainable, high-performance packaging and line engineering solutions.

Through a robust network of global partners, SBA supports FMCG manufacturers across beverages, food, home, and personal care industries with cutting-edge technologies tailored to the African production environment.

From complete turnkey bottling and liquid processing lines to standalone equipment and fully automated warehousing systems, SBA delivers flexible, scalable, and world-class solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern manufacturing.

At the core of SBA’s operations is a forward-thinking vision: to quench global thirst through precision and care, redefining packaging with excellence, sustainability, and innovation.