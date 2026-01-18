The Lagos State Police Command has issued a strong warning to residents over a disturbing rise in staged kidnappings aimed at extorting ransom from unsuspecting family members.

The alert was issued by the command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to the police, several viral kidnapping videos and distress calls circulating online were found to be scams orchestrated by the supposed victims themselves.

What they are saying

The Lagos Police Command says it is intensifying monitoring efforts, particularly across social media, to detect and prevent the spread of staged abduction schemes swiftly.

“The command is also closely monitoring reports on social media and other platforms to promptly verify and address any incidents that may cause public anxiety,” Adebisi said.

“One such case involved a 26-year-old housewife whose supposed abduction set off alarm bells across borders,” she said.

“It was that inconsistency that triggered deeper police scrutiny; a special squad of the Lagos State Police Command was deployed, and what they uncovered was not a hostage situation, but a carefully choreographed scam,” Adebisi added.

“Investigations showed that the scheme was motivated by financial hardship and the husband’s failed attempts to return to the United States,” she said.

Adebisi confirmed that Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, has deployed tactical units and directed divisional officers to collaborate closely with community leaders to improve information flow.

Backstory

Police investigations show that several alleged kidnapping cases turned out to be orchestrated attempts by victims themselves to defraud loved ones.

In one case, a 26-year-old housewife faked her own abduction, causing her husband in South Africa to panic and eventually pay a ransom.

The initial ransom demand was N10 million, later negotiated to N2.5 million before the scam was exposed.

The woman reportedly partnered with an accomplice in Osun State who provided a SIM card used to demand ransom via WhatsApp.

Police said she eventually confessed, admitting that the iPhone she claimed was stolen during the ordeal had already been sold.

Police authorities confirmed that this was not an isolated incident, with similar patterns being observed across Lagos.

More cases uncovered

Further investigations revealed more incidents of fake abductions involving young people and couples seeking to extort money from their families.

Five suspects aged between 15 and 20 were arrested in connection with a staged kidnapping involving a 15-year-old boy.

The boy, aided by four friends, faked his abduction in Ago Palace, leading his mother to pay N1.7 million in ransom.

Detectives traced the transaction through a POS terminal, leading to the suspects’ arrest.

In another incident, a couple staged the wife’s kidnapping in a plot to extort N10 million, which was eventually uncovered at a school in the Cappa area.

These cases were initially reported as genuine missing person incidents, fueling public panic before police investigations revealed the truth.

Why this matters

The surge in fake kidnappings presents a troubling development in Nigeria’s broader kidnapping crisis.

Staged abductions drain valuable police resources and delay response to genuine emergencies.

Viral videos and social media posts heighten public fear and insecurity.

Families, particularly those with relatives abroad, are increasingly vulnerable to emotional and financial manipulation.

The involvement of the so-called victims not only complicates investigations but also weakens public trust in legitimate security alerts.

What you should know

The Lagos State Police Command has urged residents to verify kidnapping claims before transferring money or spreading panic.

Families are encouraged to use private verification codes and stay in frequent contact with loved ones.

The public is advised not to act on distress messages without proper confirmation.

Filing false kidnapping reports is a criminal offence that attracts legal consequences.

Residents should report suspicious activity through the command’s hotlines: 07061019374, 08065154338, 08063299264, and 08039344870.

Adebisi emphasized that security is a shared responsibility and urged citizens to support law enforcement efforts to tackle both traditional and emerging forms of crime.