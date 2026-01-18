The Anambra State Government has introduced 15 entrepreneurial subjects into the Junior Secondary School (JSS) curriculum to boost students’ practical skills and foster an entrepreneurial mindset.

According to the government, the subjects include solar installation, garment making, GSM repairs, agriculture, plumbing, digital literacy, and robotics.

This move is part of the state’s broader strategy to align education with 21st-century demands by equipping students with real-world skills that can enhance their employability and innovation capacity.

What they are saying

At the launch event in Awka, Chairperson of the Post-Primary Schools Service Commission (PPSSC), Prof. Nkechi Ikediugwu, said the new curriculum reflects a shift towards more practical and value-driven education.

“The goal of the programme is to prepare learners, not only to seek jobs but to create value, generate employment and contribute meaningfully to the economic development of the state.”

“Education should go beyond theory and examinations to equip students with practical skills, creativity, innovation and an entrepreneurial mindset.”

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Cyril Nwuche of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, emphasized the need for modernized education systems.

“Traditional academic instruction alone is no longer sufficient to prepare children for the future.”

“There is a need for schools to embrace practical and skill-based learning to enable students to thrive in a dynamic global environment.”

The subjects introduced include bakery, hairstyling, make-up, interior design, CCTV/intercom installation, and event management, among others.

Backstory

Governor Charles Soludo laid the foundation for this shift in 2022 when he appointed Prof. Nkechi Ikediugwu as the Chairperson of the PPSSC. At the time, he announced plans to transform 22 secondary schools into smart schools, with more to follow, through the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) initiative.

The state has extended its free education policy up to Senior Secondary School Year 3 (SS3).

An additional 3,115 teachers were recruited, raising the total number to 8,115 across the state.

Sixty secondary school laboratories have been equipped with essential STEM tools.

Increased operational budgets for schools were also announced to support quality education delivery.

This latest curriculum change is part of Soludo’s broader education reform agenda aimed at making schools more relevant to students’ future needs.

Why this matter

The vocational subjects being introduced are often the same skills young people drop out of school to learn informally through apprenticeship or artisan work.

By including them in the curriculum, the government hopes to retain more students and provide them with structured, certified learning.

Courses like baking, make-up, and digital literacy offer pathways for early income generation and entrepreneurship.

The initiative may reduce dropout rates among students who see practical learning as more relevant.

It also complements Anambra’s efforts to curb out-of-school rates and build a competitive workforce.

However, the state has not yet clarified how it will staff these vocational subjects or whether new specialist teachers will be hired.

According to Governor Soludo, Anambra currently has the lowest rate of out-of-school children in Nigeria, estimated at between 0.2% and 2.9% as of late 2024 and early 2025. But earlier studies from 2021 had estimated as many as 90,000 children out of school, especially in rural areas.

Bringing these subjects into the formal school system is a direct response to the learning preferences and realities of many students.

What you should know

Governor Soludo’s administration has made major investments in educational reform since assuming office.

The transformation of schools into smart institutions is ongoing under the ASUBEB programme.

Over 8,000 teachers are now employed in the system, and laboratory upgrades have been prioritized.

Operational budgets for both primary and secondary schools have increased to support teaching and learning.

These initiatives are all aligned with the state’s broader economic development strategy.

The inclusion of entrepreneurship in junior secondary schools reflects the state’s commitment to education that prepares students for the future, not just exams.