Nigeria’s real estate sector is growing, and housing demand has never been higher, with millions of Nigerians dreaming of owning a home, and the construction industry is racing to make those dreams a reality.
According to Nairametrics, real estate is now one of the top contributors to Nigeria’s GDP, reflecting a market worth trillions of naira and growing every year.
Yet, despite the growth, a massive housing deficit remains, with estimates placing the shortfall at nearly 28 million homes nationwide.
This gap drives construction activity across cities, especially in Lagos, where a population of over 25 million is constantly fueling demand for new homes.
For builders, developers, and homeowners in Lagos or for visitors coming to Lagos who prefer to source their building needs themselves, knowing the right locations across Lagos is important. Doing it firsthand can save money, give you more control over your project, and ensure you get exactly what you need, when you need it.
This article is on the key locations across Lagos where you can access what you need for your building projects.
Here are the markets to buy building materials in Lagos
Situated in Orile, near Coker Bus-Stop on Badagry Expressway. The location along the major expressway makes it convenient for both Mainland and Island residents, though traffic can be heavy during peak hours.
Its is one of Lagos’s largest building materials markets, Odun-Ade offers a comprehensive range including cement (various brands like Dangote, BUA, and Lafarge), granite and sharp sand, floor and wall tiles, paints and primers, electrical fittings and wiring, plumbing materials (pipes, fittings, bathroom fixtures), hardware tools, roofing sheets and accessories, and door and window frames.
The market operates as a one-stop shop for construction needs, allowing buyers to source nearly everything from foundation to finishing in one location.
Contractors and builders appreciate the variety and ability to compare prices across multiple vendors. Homeowners undertaking renovation or new construction projects benefit from the convenience and competitive pricing
