Nigeria’s real estate sector is growing, and housing demand has never been higher, with millions of Nigerians dreaming of owning a home, and the construction industry is racing to make those dreams a reality.

According to Nairametrics, real estate is now one of the top contributors to Nigeria’s GDP, reflecting a market worth trillions of naira and growing every year.

Yet, despite the growth, a massive housing deficit remains, with estimates placing the shortfall at nearly 28 million homes nationwide.

This gap drives construction activity across cities, especially in Lagos, where a population of over 25 million is constantly fueling demand for new homes.

For builders, developers, and homeowners in Lagos or for visitors coming to Lagos who prefer to source their building needs themselves, knowing the right locations across Lagos is important. Doing it firsthand can save money, give you more control over your project, and ensure you get exactly what you need, when you need it.

This article is on the key locations across Lagos where you can access what you need for your building projects.

Here are the markets to buy building materials in Lagos