Vitafoam Nigeria Plc was one of the standout consumer goods stocks that powered the sector’s impressive performance in 2025.

The stock delivered a 300% return, outperforming both the consumer goods index and the NGX All-Share Index.

The rally followed a muted showing in 2024, when the stock posted a modest year-to-date gain of about 5%.

In early 2026, Vitafoam has extended its momentum, touching a new 52-week high of N97.80 yesterday, pushing its year-to-date gain to 6% and lifting market capitalization to about N122.3 billion.

This valuation is now more than three times the company’s net asset position as of September 30, 2025, highlighting the scale of the re-rating investors have priced in.

Against this backdrop, a key question confronts investors: should they lock in the 300% gain, or stay invested to benefit from the next phase of returns?

Vitafoam has declared a cash dividend of N3 per share for the 2025 financial year and proposed a bonus issue of one new share for every five held, with a qualification date of February 6, 2026, and cash dividend payment scheduled for March 5, 2026.

Take profit or hold?

To answer whether investors should take profit or stay invested, it helps to first understand what kind of company Vitafoam has been over time and why 2025 mattered so much.

For most of the last decade, Vitafoam was a steady but unspectacular consumer goods stock.

Revenues grew, but profits were not too spectacular. In 2024, that weakness came to a head.

Despite a strong 56% jump in revenue, earnings collapsed as foreign exchange losses ballooned to N12.7 billion, wiping out operating gains and compressing margins.

The share price reflected that reality, barely moving.

Then came 2025, and the story changed.

The business itself did not suddenly reinvent the mattress market. Instead, earnings normalized.

Revenue climbed to N111 billion, accounting for over 40% of Vitafoam’s total revenue generated in the last five years combined.

More importantly, the company stopped bleeding from currency volatility. Foreign exchange losses fell sharply to just N619 million from N12 billion in 2024, allowing operating profit to flow through to the bottom line.

Gross profit margin held firm at 37%, showing that profitability was not boosted by cutting corners or sacrificing pricing power.

Profit attributable to shareholders surged to N13.5 billion, pushing earnings per share to N10.80, the highest level in at least five years.

Just as importantly for ordinary investors, these profits were real, and they turned into cash.

Net cash flow from operating activities jumped to N15.2 billion, up from N3.3 billion a year earlier.

Retained earnings rose to N25.9 billion, giving the company strong balance sheet strength.

The 2025 300% rally appears to be driven by a business moving from a muted financial performance to financial strength in a single year.

But the question now is not whether the rally was justified; it was. The real question is what comes next.

At the current price, investors are paying about N8.5 for every N1 of earnings, N3.7 for every N1 of book value, and just over N1 for every N1 of revenue.

These multiples are not excessive for a company that has grown earnings at a 34% compound annual rate over the past five years, has just delivered impressive earnings, and is now paying a higher dividend backed by stronger cash flows.

That said, investors should be realistic about what drove the 2025 surge. A large part of the earnings rebound came from the sharp reduction in foreign exchange losses after an unusually weak 2024.

While there is little indication that the 2024 FX shock will repeat in 2026, future returns will depend on steady volume growth, cost discipline, and sustained cash generation, not another dramatic earnings rebound.

So, should investors take profit?

That depends on whether you are a short-term trader or a long-term investor.

For short-term traders who bought early and are sitting on triple-digit gains, taking some money off the table is rational. Easy gains have already been made.

For long-term investors, however, the data supports holding the stock, collecting the dividend, and allowing the business to compound.

Vitafoam today appears financially stronger, better and more cash-generative than it was two years ago.