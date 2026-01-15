Global air travel continued to stabilise in 2025 as airlines expanded schedules and rebuilt capacity across key routes.

The year reflected a mix of strong domestic demand in some regions and a gradual return of international connectivity in others, shaping where airline seat capacity was most concentrated.

North America and Asia accounted for a significant share of the world’s busiest airports, driven largely by the scale of domestic travel in the United States and China. Europe and the Middle East also featured prominently, supported by major international hubs that serve as key transit points for long-haul travel.

This ranking is based on OAG’s Global Airline Schedule Data report, World Busiest Airports of 2025. The report analysed full-year airline schedule data from January to December 2025 and incorporated 2024 and 2019 figures to provide year-on-year and pre-pandemic comparisons.

For airports, seat capacity refers to the total number of passenger seats offered on all scheduled flights, both domestic and international, operating through an airport. It indicates the airport’s potential passenger throughput over the year.

Here are the top 10 busiest airports in the world by total seat capacity in 2025.