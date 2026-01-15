PanAfrican Capital Holdings Limited (PAC Holdings) has announced the appointment of Mr. Nentok Gomwalk as Group Executive Director (GED), effective January 1, 2026.

This is according to a statement by the company on Wednesday.

Prior to his new role, Gomwalk served as Group Head, Finance, Investment and Strategy.

What the statement is saying

According to the company, the appointment highlights his strong leadership qualities, strategic vision, and valuable contributions to the Group’s continued growth and success.

“Mr. Gomwalk’s appointment reflects his outstanding leadership, strategic insight, and significant contributions to the Group’s growth and performance since joining the organisation.”

In his former role as Group Head, Finance, Investment and Strategy, he was instrumental in strengthening PAC Holdings’ financial management framework, sharpening its investment posture, and driving the effective execution of the Group’s corporate strategy.

Board and CEO endorsements

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman Mr. Dolapo Atekoja stated that the board is confident that Gomwalk’s elevation will support long-term growth.

“The appointment of Mr. Nentok Gomwalk as Group Executive Director reflects the Board’s confidence in his leadership capacity, strategic depth, and consistent delivery of value across the Group. His contributions to strengthening our financial governance and investment strategy have been significant, and we are confident that his elevation will further support the long-term growth, resilience, and sustainability of PanAfrican Capital Holdings.”

Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chris Oshiafi, also praised Gomwalk’s promotion:

“Nentok’s promotion is well deserved and speaks to his exceptional performance, discipline, and alignment with the Group’s vision. He has played a critical role in advancing our strategic objectives and embedding financial and operational rigor across the organisation. As Group Executive Director, we are confident that he will continue to provide strong leadership and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders.”

PAC Holdings emphasized that the appointment underscores its commitment to strong governance, leadership continuity, and the cultivation of executive talent to drive long-term objectives across Africa and beyond.

What you should know

In 2023, PAC Capital Limited, the investment banking arm of PAC Holdings, acted as lead financial adviser and fund arranger to Access Holdings Plc on a US$300 million investment finance facility. The funds were injected into Access Bank Plc to further strengthen its capital base.

PAC Capital provides fundraising and financial advisory services across diverse sectors, including aviation, financial services, telecommunications, power and energy, oil and gas, agro-allied, and hospitality.