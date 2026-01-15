Duluxunveils newly designed premium packaging that reinforces its leadership in the Nigerian paint market

The refreshed look highlightsDulux’s commitment to quality, innovation, and eco‑friendly production

Customers will now find the new packaging across allDulux product ranges in authorised Colour Centres nationwide

Dulux Paints, a global leader in premium paint solutions, has introduced its newly designed product packaging to the Nigerian market.

The refreshed look reinforces Dulux’s position as a leader in the premium paint segment while maintaining the exceptional performance that has made it the preferred choice of homeowners, painters, and building professionals for over six (6) decades.

The new packaging highlights Dulux’s commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability.

Designed to meet the highest international standards, it emphasises the brand’s dedication to eco-friendly production—ensuring customers continue to enjoy superior paint products while supporting a greener environment.

“Our new packaging is more than just a visual update; it represents our unwavering promise to deliver premium quality and environmentally responsible products,” said Bolarin Okunowo, Managing Director, Chemical & Allied Products PLC.

Aramide Nwokediuko, Head of Corporate Services also added, “We are excited to present a refreshed brand experience that stays true to Dulux’s premium heritage while offering customers a more engaging and cohesive experience across every touchpoint”.

Customers can expect to see the newly designed Dulux paint buckets across all product variants, including Dulux Emulsion, Dulux Luxurious Silk, Dulux Gloss, and Dulux Weathershield. These are now available at all Dulux-authorised Colour Centres and Colour Shops nationwide.

The relaunch is supported by a full-fledged media campaign, with executions across television, out-of-home, and digital platforms, aimed at enlightening consumers and driving meaningful conversations and connections around Dulux’s new look.