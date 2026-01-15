The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is pushing for a funding framework that allocates at least 1% of Nigeria’s gross domestic product to university research.

The position was disclosed by ASUU President, Prof. Chris Pinuwa, on Wednesday in Abuja at the unveiling of the 2025 re-negotiated agreement between the Federal Government and the union.

ASUU President stated that sustained underinvestment is weakening the country’s higher education system.

What they are saying

Pinuwa said Nigerian universities have suffered from prolonged shortages in research funding, limiting their capacity to contribute meaningfully to innovation, development and global knowledge production.

“Nigerian universities have faced paucity of research funding for a very long time, and I’m glad that research and development funding is a component of the 2025 ASUU-FG re-negotiated agreement,” he said.

According to him, the agreement provides for the forwarding of the National Research Council Bill to the National Assembly for consideration.

“The proposed bill shall provide for at least 1% equivalent of GDP as a source of funding for research, innovation and development,” Pinuwa said.

“It is my belief that, as stakeholders, members of the National Assembly will expedite action in the passage of the bill,” he added.

Governance weaknesses

Pinuwa noted that although university autonomy was recognised in principle and partially entrenched in law, its implementation remained weak. According to him, this had allowed sustained external interference in university administration.

He pointed to the arbitrary dissolution of governing councils and interference in the appointment of vice-chancellors as recurring challenges that undermine meritocracy and institutional stability.

He added that such actions often trigger internal conflicts, litigation and staff polarisation, disrupting academic activities and effective management.

The ASUU president also expressed concern over what he described as a creeping culture of prolonged acting vice-chancellorships in some universities, calling for closer scrutiny of governing councils and principal officers to protect institutional integrity.

More details

The ASUU president also criticised promotion practices in some newly established federal universities of education. He alleged that due process and established standards for professorial appointments were being compromised in some of the institutions.

According to him, the conversion of colleges of education to universities should not lead to a dilution of academic standards. He warned that any erosion of established norms would have long-term consequences for the credibility of the university system.

Pinuwa called on vice-chancellors of affected institutions to urgently review questionable promotions and governance practices. He said safeguarding standards, strengthening institutional autonomy and ensuring sustainable research funding were critical to restoring confidence and stability in Nigeria’s university system.

What you should know

The new agreement between the Federal Government and ASUU concludes the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement and is designed to address long-standing funding, welfare and stability issues in Nigeria’s university system.