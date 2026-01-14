TD Africa has been announced as the Headline Sponsor of the Design Thinking Challenge (DTC) at Enugu Tech Fest 2026, committing over ₦35 million to support innovation in Energy, Healthcare, and Agriculture.

TD Africa has announced its role as Headline Sponsor of the Design Thinking Challenge (DTC) at Enugu Tech Fest 2026, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to strengthening Africa’s technology ecosystem through practical, inclusive, and impact-driven innovation.

As Africa’s leading technology distributor and ecosystem enabler, TD Africa’s participation reflects a deliberate investment in ideas that solve real problems and deliver measurable value.

The company’s sponsorship of the Challenge, valued at over ₦35 million, is focused on supporting innovation across Energy, Healthcare, and Agriculture, three sectors critical to Nigeria’s economic stability, social wellbeing, and long-term growth.

Central to the initiative is a sizable seed grant pool, with equally distributed funding awarded to winning teams across the three focus areas. The funding is designed to help promising solutions move beyond concept stage, enabling innovators to refine prototypes, validate ideas, and progress toward scalable, market-ready products that address local needs.

Speaking on the partnership, Jessica Owonam, Business Development Manager at TD Africa, noted that the organisation’s approach to innovation is rooted in responsibility and sustainability. “At TD Africa, we believe innovation is most meaningful when it is practical, inclusive, and capable of driving lasting impact, she said. By supporting the Design Thinking Challenge and prioritising sectors such as Energy, Healthcare, and Agriculture, we are investing in solutions that matter, solutions that improve lives, strengthen communities, and contribute to national development.”, she added.

Beyond financial support, participants in the Challenge will benefit from structured mentorship, industry guidance, and evaluation from experienced professionals, including members of TD Africa’s technical and business leadership teams. This support framework is designed to help innovators sharpen their thinking, strengthen execution, and position their solutions for long-term success.

The organisers of the Design Thinking Challenge described TD Africa’s involvement as a significant boost to the programme’s mission. Barr. Victor Ogbonna, Programme Coordinator of DTC, stated that the partnership reflects shared values around excellence, collaboration, and future-focused thinking. He noted that TD Africa’s support extends beyond sponsorship, offering participants access to industry insight, networks, and practical expertise that can accelerate early-stage innovation.

At a broader level, the collaboration underscores the role of thoughtful technology partnerships in national development. Through this partnership, TD Africa continues to demonstrate its belief that Africa’s digital future will be built through collaboration, disciplined innovation, and sustained investment in people and ideas that solve real-world problems.