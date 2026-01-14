An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness has explained how N33.2 billion allegedly meant for arms procurement was transferred from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to private individuals and companies.

The testimony was given during the ongoing trial of former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), who served under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The witness appeared before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja. The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the EFCC via its official X account on Tuesday.

What the EFCC is saying

According to the EFCC, its first prosecution witness, Dr. Michael Adariku, an investigator with the commission, traced multiple fund movements from the ONSA account while testifying on January 13, 2026.

Led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, the witness told the court that several transactions were carried out between April and May 2015 from the ONSA account domiciled with Zenith Bank.

“The trial of a former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd) continued on January 13, 2026 before Justice C.O. Agbaza of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court Maitama with the First Prosecution Witness PW1, Dr. Michael Adariku giving a breakdown of the movement of funds from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA to private beneficiaries,” the statement read in part.

The EFCC said the witness disclosed that on April 17, 2015, N600 million was transferred from the ONSA account to Acacia Holdings Limited, whose account balance stood at just over N27,000 prior to the transfer.

Subsequent transfers from the account, according to the commission, were allegedly used for land purchases, property transactions, and other private expenses within the Federal Capital Territory.

The commission stated that investigations showed that some of the funds were paid to companies and individuals linked to the second defendant, Aminu Baba Kusa, a former General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), through agents and business facilitators.

Breakdown of alleged fund movements

The EFCC said the witness further testified that part of the funds was transferred to entities, including Reliance Referral Hospital Limited, Medical Practice Limited, Fastman Investment Ltd, and Namuduka Ventures Ltd.

According to the statement, some of the transfers were used for the purchase of large parcels of land in Kyami District, Kwali, Wasa District, and other parts of Abuja.

The commission added that EFCC investigations revealed that portions of the funds were converted into foreign currency and transferred to accounts in the United Kingdom. The witness reportedly informed the court that between April 1 and May 6, 2015, a cumulative sum of N150 million was transferred to Medical Practice Limited, a company associated with the wife of the second defendant.

Further testimony, according to the EFCC, showed that additional transfers from some of the recipient companies were converted into dollars and euros before being moved to offshore accounts allegedly connected to the second defendant.

The case was adjourned to January 14, 2026, for continuation of trial.

What you should know

Dasuki is standing trial alongside Aminu Baba Kusa, Acacia Holdings Limited, and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited on a 32-count charge of breach of trust and alleged diversion of N33.2 billion in public funds.

The EFCC had re-arraigned Dasuki and his co-defendants in March 2025 over the alleged fraud.

Dasuki was first arraigned on December 14, 2015, alongside the former Director of Finance and Administration, ONSA, Shuaibu Salisu, on a 19-count charge of alleged N15.5 billion fraud. Charges were later amended after Salisu’s removal.

On May 11, 2018, Dasuki and others were re-arraigned on an amended 32-count charge alleging criminal breach of trust totaling N33.2 billion.

Separate cases were also instituted against Dasuki, including one alongside former Minister of State for Finance, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda, over alleged misappropriation of N19.4 billion.

The ex-NSA’s trials have suffered numerous adjournments.