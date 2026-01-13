Travel and global spending for Nigerians is complicated due to fluctuating exchange rates, declined international cards, and unreliable payment systems

Kalabashoffers Mastercard-powered prepaid cards with flexible options for international travellers, lifestyle spenders, and everyday users

Users enjoy instant card activation, real-time transaction monitoring,cashbackrewards, and advanced security features through a single mobile app

For many Nigerians today, travel and global spending come with a mix of excitement and anxiety.

From fluctuating exchange rates to declined international cards, simple activities such as booking flights, paying for hotels, shopping online, or withdrawing cash abroad can quickly become stressful.

Even locally, everyday spending increasingly requires tools that offer control, transparency, and reliability.

As lifestyles become more global, Nigerians are seeking financial solutions that reflect their reality which is earning in one currency, spending in another, and moving seamlessly between local and international payments without friction, hidden costs, or unreliable network uptime.

The fintech arm of the Wakanow Group; Kalabash delivers bespoke solutions to address these challenges. Moving away from the traditional one-size-fits-all approach adopted by many fintechs, Kalabash offers a flexible suite of Mastercard-powered prepaid cards tailored to different spending patterns.

The offering caters to a broad audience, ranging from frequent international travellers and lifestyle spenders to everyday users who prioritise reliability and value. Whether funding in naira and spending in dollars, accessing premium travel privileges, or managing daily local transactions, users can choose card options that align with their needs while getting rewarded for their spend on the cards

The experience is further simplified through a single mobile app that allows users to instantly activate cards, fund accounts, manage spending limits, freeze or unfreeze cards, monitor transactions, and redeem cashback rewards in real time. Virtual cards are issued instantly, while physical cards are accepted locally and globally across ATMs, POS terminals, and online platforms.

Security and transparency remain pivotal to the Kalabash proposition. Built on Mastercard’s advanced security framework, Kalabash cards offer real-time fraud monitoring, chip-and-PIN protection, zero liability coverage, and clear pricing with no hidden fees; some of the important priorities for consumers navigating today’s economic realities.

As global travel, digital payments, and cross-border lifestyles continue to grow, solutions that combine flexibility, trust, and rewards have evolved from luxuries into necessities. Backed by the Wakanow strong ecosystem across Africa, Kalabash is positioning itself as a smarter way for Nigerians to spend, move, and live at home and around the world.