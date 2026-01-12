Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate production averaged 1.64 million barrels per day in the first 11 months of 2025.

This is according to official data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission’s (NUPRC) report titled “Crude Oil and Condensate Production 2025.”

The report reveals that combined crude and condensate output totalled approximately 18.12 million barrels over the January to November period.

These figures provide a comprehensive view of Nigeria’s upstream oil sector performance during the year so far.

What the data is saying

The NUPRC data shows monthly production volumes fluctuating between 1.58 and 1.73 million barrels per day (mb/d) for crude oil and condensate combined.

Specifically, production began at 1.73 mb/d in January, dipped to a low of 1.58 mb/d in September, and stabilized around 1.59 mb/d in October and November.

When isolating crude oil production alone, the figures show a slight decline compared to the combined output, ranging from 1.38 mb/d in September to 1.53 mb/d in January.

Despite Nigeria’s overall steady output, monthly fluctuations reflect ongoing operational challenges.

The pending release of December 2025 production data will complete the year’s picture and offer further insights into Nigeria’s adherence to OPEC quotas and strategic production decisions going forward.

Why this matter

Nigeria’s oil production is a cornerstone of its economy, accounting for a significant portion of government revenues and foreign exchange inflows.

Maintaining production close to OPEC’s quotas is vital not only to secure market credibility but also to avoid potential penalties that could arise from quota breaches.

The stability of Nigeria’s oil output directly impacts fiscal planning and economic stability in a country heavily reliant on petroleum resources.

The data released by NUPRC also serves a greater purpose: it enhances transparency in a sector often criticized for opacity.

Regular and detailed reporting builds confidence among investors, policymakers, and industry stakeholders, facilitating informed decision-making that can drive sustainable growth in Nigeria’s upstream oil industry.

What you should know

Nigeria has faced a range of challenges in the oil sector over recent years, including militant disruptions, pipeline vandalism, and infrastructural deficits.

Efforts by the government and regulatory bodies to improve operational security and infrastructure are ongoing, aiming to boost production resilience.

This report aligns with previous Nairametrics coverage emphasizing Nigeria’s delicate balancing act between production targets and market realities.

In September 2025, Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate production dropped to 1.581 million bpd due to PENGASSAN’s strike, causing significant production delays and revenue losses, NNPC Ltd CEO Bayo Ojulari reported.