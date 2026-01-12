Hutu Exclusive byMshelHomes won the Best Branded Lifestyle Project award at the Africa Housing Show, highlighting its innovation and lifestyle-driven design.

Recognized as Nigeria’s first golf resort estate, Hutu Exclusive integrates residential living with leisure and nature, featuring amenities like a golf course, clubhouse, swimming pool, hotel facilities, artificial lakes, and enhanced security.

The development offers land and apartment options, prioritizing sustainability and quality of life, and remains open for buyers and investors through Mshel Homes’ official channels.

Hutu Exclusive, a landmark development by Mshel Homes, has been awarded the Best Branded Lifestyle Project award at the recently concluded Africa Housing Show, marking a significant milestone for the company and reinforcing its position in Nigeria’s residential development space.

The recognition places Hutu Exclusive among a select group of projects acknowledged for innovation, planning depth, and lifestyle-driven design.

The Africa Housing Show remains one of Africa’s most influential housing and construction platforms, drawing participation from developers, investors, and urban development experts across the continent.

Hutu Exclusive stands out for its scale and lifestyle orientation. It is widely recognised as Nigeria’s first golf resort estate, introducing a residential concept that integrates leisure, nature, and structured urban planning within a single environment. The estate is designed to support a complete living experience, combining residential spaces with recreational and social infrastructure.

Planned amenities within the estate include a professionally designed golf course, clubhouse, swimming pool, hotel facilities, relaxation centres, and expansive, lush green landscapes. Artificial lakes and carefully curated open spaces contribute to the estate’s serene atmosphere while supporting wellness and outdoor living. The presence of a police station within the estate further strengthens safety and security, reinforcing confidence among residents and investors.

Mshel Homes has consistently emphasised the importance of developments that improve the quality of life while addressing Nigeria’s growing housing needs. Hutu Exclusive reflects this philosophy through a layout that prioritises sustainability, accessibility, and a balanced lifestyle. The project underscores the company’s broader commitment to delivering communities that elevate living standards rather than merely providing housing units.

The estate also offers a range of residential land options for buyers seeking to build within a controlled environment, alongside apartment units designed for modern urban living. This mix enables the development to serve diverse buyer segments, including homeowners, professionals, diaspora and long-term investors.

Interested buyers and investors can secure land or apartment units in Hutu Exclusive by contacting Mshel Homes through its official channels, @mshelhomes on all social media platforms, or by reaching the team directly by phone or WhatsApp at +2349069951704 and +2348133933449, as opportunities within the estate remain available.