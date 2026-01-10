CoinsPaid offers businesses tools for accepting crypto payments, converting to fiat or stablecoins, and processing mass payouts, with integrations via APIs and plugins for platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce.

Supports 20+ cryptocurrencies, instant conversions, branded payment pages, and strong security measures including AML protocols, cold storage, and tiered KYC verification.

Competitive transaction fees (0.5%–1.5%) but higher fiat withdrawal costs (1%–3%) and inactivity charges may impact small or seasonal businesses; limited after-hours support is also a drawback.

CoinsPaid is a B2B cryptocurrency payment platform launched in 2017.

Today, it operates in more than 150 countries, including regions where traditional banking infrastructure is limited or unreliable.

Rather than offering a single tool, CoinsPaid positions itself as a crypto payment ecosystem, combining payment processing, conversion, payouts, and compliance-focused infrastructure for businesses of different sizes.

Choosing a crypto payment provider can influence operational efficiency and growth potential depending on fees, support, and scalability.

High fiat withdrawal fees can significantly reduce margins, especially for small businesses, while limited asset support may restrict access to certain customer segments.

In this review, we examine what CoinsPaid is, how its crypto payment gateway works, its main features, fee structure, security and compliance standards, as well as its strengths, limitations, and alternatives.

What Is CoinsPaid?

CoinsPaid is a crypto payment provider that combines several essential business functions within a single platform:

accepting cryptocurrency payments from customers;

converting crypto into fiat or stablecoins;

processing mass payouts (salaries, affiliate rewards, partner payments);

providing APIs and ready-made plugins for integration.

The platform supports more than 20 major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, LTC, and BCH. This allows businesses to accept payments in widely used digital assets while reducing exposure to volatility through instant conversion options.

One of CoinsPaid’s core strengths is the flexibility of payment configuration. Merchants can customize how payments are accepted, stored, and settled depending on operational needs.

Key Features of the CoinsPaid Crypto Gateway

Payment Acceptance

CoinsPaid acts as a payment gateway for cryptocurrency, enabling businesses to process digital asset payments in a structured and scalable way. Customers select a cryptocurrency on the merchant’s website, receive a unique payment address, and complete the transaction. Once confirmed on the blockchain, funds are credited to the business account.

Merchants can choose to keep funds in the original asset or convert them automatically into fiat or stablecoins, which is especially useful for companies focused on accepting stablecoin payments to minimize volatility and simplify accounting.

Key usability features include:

according to CoinsPaid, the platform supports over 20 cryptocurrencies;

automatic conversions at market rates;

branded payment pages adapted to a company’s visual identity.

Mass Payments and Payouts

For companies working with employees, affiliates, or partners, CoinsPaid provides bulk payout functionality.

Businesses can send payments to hundreds of recipients in a single operation, schedule payouts (daily, weekly, or on demand), and choose between crypto or fiat withdrawals (USD, EUR, GBP).

This functionality helps reduce manual errors and simplifies recurring financial operations.

Integrations

CoinsPaid supports multiple integration methods:

REST API with detailed technical documentation for custom implementations;

ready-made plugins for popular platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento.

webhooks for real-time transaction status updates.

Integration typically takes several days, depending on the project’s technical complexity.

Analytics and Reporting

The platform includes a dashboard that allows businesses to track:

transaction volumes;

conversion performance;

refund activity.

Transaction monitoring is available both through the web interface and via API, making it easier to integrate data into internal accounting or reporting systems.

Fees and Commissions

CoinsPaid applies a multi-layered fee structure that businesses should consider carefully.

Payment acceptance: 0.5%–1.5%, depending on monthly transaction volume. Custom rates may apply for high-volume merchants.

Fiat withdrawals: 1%–3%, depending on currency and method. Bank fees (e.g., SWIFT) may apply separately.

Conversion fees: spread of approximately 0.3%–0.8%.

Additional charges include:

inactivity fee of $25 per month after 90 days without transactions;

refund fee of $10 per operation;

emergency withdrawals with an extra 0.5% surcharge.

Minimum limits apply: $50 for crypto deposits and withdrawals, and $100 for fiat payouts.

These fees may significantly affect users with seasonal or infrequent transaction volumes and should be evaluated in advance.

Security and Compliance

Security is a central element of CoinsPaid’s infrastructure. The platform combines technical safeguards with regulatory compliance procedures.

KYC Structure

CoinsPaid uses a tiered KYC system:

Basic: no documents required, monthly limit up to $5,000;

Standard: ID and address verification, limit up to $50,000;

Corporate: full company documentation, custom limits.

Verification usually takes 1–3 business days, with expedited options available for corporate clients.

AML and Asset Protection

CoinsPaid follows international AML standards using transaction monitoring, address blacklists, and regulatory reporting. The company states that up to 95% of assets are held in cold storage, and two-factor authentication is mandatory for sensitive operations.

Pros and Cons of CoinsPaid

Advantages

support for more than 20 major cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins;

strong focus on compliance and regulation;

mass payout functionality with flexible scheduling;

white-label payment pages and enterprise-level account management;

APIs, plugins, and analytics suitable for scalable operations.

Limitations

higher fiat withdrawal fees for small businesses;

KYC verification may slow down rapid launches;

limited after-hours support options;

inactivity fees may affect seasonal businesses.

Conclusion