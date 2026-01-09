The United States’ efforts to restart and control Venezuelan oil exports threaten to displace African crude, notably Nigeria’s, in key markets, analysts warn.

According to industry insiders and market analysts who spoke to Nairametrics, Chevron’s ramp-up in crude lifting from Venezuela’s vast reserves could reshape global oil supply dynamics, threatening Africa’s export revenues and sovereign debt stability.

This development comes at a critical time for African economies heavily reliant on oil income amid a shifting global energy landscape.

What they are saying

The Country Manager of TradeGrid and COO of Aiona, Jide Pratt, described the U.S. move as a calculated strategy to leverage Venezuela’s oil reserves.

Speaking to Nairametrics, Pratt noted that Chevron’s plans to lift crude at 5 million barrels signal increased U.S. control over Venezuelan stockpiles, enabling potential influence over global crude prices.

“US taking over Venezuela’s oil is a leverage play as Chevron begins to lift crude 5m barrels. As stock holding is with them they can try to influence the price of crude based on stock.

“From Venezuela, the fact that she has the highest reserves but low production might change as US invests,” he said.

Pratt emphasized the heightened pressure on Nigeria to ramp up its oil production and refining capacity to stay competitive.

“Nigeria must now push to 2 million barrels per day production and expand refining capacity,” he noted.

The ripple effects of the U.S.-Venezuela oil revival are already impacting financial markets, particularly Africa’s sovereign dollar bonds.

An analyst at Kwik Securities Ltd, Caleb Orebiyi, pointed out that rising Venezuelan supply has dampened investor enthusiasm for African oil exporters’ debt.

“The rally in Africa’s dollar bonds is faltering as the prospect of higher Venezuelan crude output undermines confidence in oil-dependent African economies,” Orebiyi explained.

Bloomberg data shows the 20 worst-performing emerging market dollar bonds were all African, including Nigeria, Angola, Egypt, and Kenya. Nigeria’s 2051 bonds fell the most, dropping up to 2.5 cents on the dollar.

What this means

Renewed Venezuelan oil production, driven by U.S. involvement, could lower oil prices and export earnings, potentially straining government budgets, infrastructure projects, and social services across Africa

For Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, the competition is particularly acute. Despite significant reserves, Nigeria’s output remains below potential due to infrastructural challenges, security issues, and inefficiencies.

Experts warn that without urgent investments to boost production and refine capacity, Nigeria risks losing market share to Venezuela and other emerging producers.

Expanding refining capacity is especially vital. Nigeria currently imports large quantities of refined petroleum products despite being a major crude exporter. Increasing domestic refining capabilities would reduce import dependence, generate employment, and cushion the economy against volatile global supply disruptions.

What you should know

Earlier, the Trump administration announced plans to take control of future oil sales from Venezuela and channel the proceeds toward rebuilding the country’s economy after the removal of deposed President Nicolás Maduro.

Hours after the capture and removal of the former Venezuelan leader, Maduro, on January 3, 2025, Trump announced that the United States would temporarily administer Venezuela pending what he described as a “safe, proper and judicious” leadership transition.