It usually starts innocently.

You see a product on Instagram.

The photos look good.

The comments are reassuring. You send a DM. The seller responds quickly, warmly even. You agree on a price. You transfer the money.

Then you wait.

Sometimes the item arrives late. Sometimes it arrives wrong. Sometimes it never arrives at all, or the replies simply stop. Other times, the package arrives and immediately earns a familiar verdict: “what I ordered versus what I got”.

When this happens, many Nigerians do not escalate. They have learned that pushing too hard often attracts more judgment than support. So they sigh, chalk it up to experience, and move on.

That quiet response says a lot about where we are.

When Speaking Up Turns the Consumer into the Problem

In Nigeria’s social media marketplaces, advocating for yourself as a consumer can be surprisingly uncomfortable.

Speak up publicly and you are told you are trying to spoil someone’s business.

Insist on accountability and you are asked why you didn’t handle it privately.

Push for a refund and you are reminded that the seller is “just trying to survive.”

Slowly, the focus shifts. The failed transaction fades into the background and the consumer’s behaviour becomes the issue.

Over time, people learn the lesson. Complaining is seen as rude. Asking for a refund is seen as hostile. Absorbing the loss quietly is framed as maturity.

That social pressure keeps many failures invisible.

An Economy That Is Easy to Enter and Easy to Exit

WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook have quietly become marketplaces for thousands of small businesses. For many sellers, this is the easiest way to earn a living. No shop rent. No registration hurdles. Just a phone, a page, and a payment link.

Publicly available estimates consistently show that tens of millions of Nigerians use these platforms daily, and a meaningful share of everyday buying now happens inside chats, comments, and direct messages.

For consumers, it feels familiar and convenient. You are buying from someone who feels accessible. Someone who speaks your language.

However, this ease comes at a cost. Structure disappears.

There are no standard refund rules. No shared expectations around delivery. No clear process when things go wrong. When a transaction fails, it often does not escalate. It simply ends.

Why These Losses Rarely Appear Anywhere

Most people do not report these experiences. Not because the losses are small, but because reporting feels futile and socially uncomfortable.

The seller is an individual.

The page may no longer exist.

The platform insists it only hosts content.

And beyond all that, there is the fear of being labelled unreasonable or unfair.

So consumers absorb the loss quietly and move on.

What gets lost in this silence is scale. Small losses repeated thousands of times create patterns. And those patterns shape behaviour.

Why This Matters Beyond Individual Transactions

This is not a fringe issue.

In a country where the vast majority of businesses are micro or informal, and where digital transfers have become routine for everyday purchases, social-media-based trade is no longer marginal. It is a significant part of how people buy and sell.

When frictions exist in a space this large, their effects ripple quietly through the system.

The Economic Impact Is Subtle, but Real

Over time, many consumers become more cautious. They hesitate with unfamiliar sellers, pay closer attention to how transactions are structured, and adjust their behaviour to reduce risk.

The economic impact is not immediate or headline-grabbing, but it is real. As caution increases, trust becomes more expensive to earn, transactions slow slightly, and the cost of doing business online rises in small but meaningful ways.

The Unanswered Question of Responsibility

There is a question Nigeria has not fully confronted yet. What responsibility should platforms have when commerce becomes a major activity on their services?

This is not about blaming platforms for every failed delivery. It is about recognising that when trade becomes widespread and routine, neutrality stops being passive. It becomes a position.

Other markets are beginning to grapple with this balance. Nigeria will eventually have to do the same.

Protection for Consumers is inevitable

Any response must be careful. This space supports livelihoods. Heavy-handed regulation would likely do more harm than good.

However, modest steps are possible. Clearer expectations before payment. Simple ways to report repeated issues. Better visibility into patterns that consistently harm consumers.

These are not anti-business ideas. They are about stability. About allowing both buyers and sellers to operate with more confidence.

Nigeria’s informal economy has always moved faster than policy. What is different now is that it is digital, visible, and scalable.

If consumer protection does not evolve alongside it, trust will continue to leak quietly from the system. And rebuilding trust, once it is gone, will cost far more than protecting it in the first place.