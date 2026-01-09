MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has announced that its Senior Manager, Financial Operations, Olugbenga Ojeranti, purchased 81,327 shares of the company, valued at N40.9 million.

Acquired at an average price of N504, the deal forms part of a series of share purchases reported by the company following the release of its results in late October 2025.

Together with improved financials, these share purchases likely boosted sentiment, lifting the stock to N550 as of mid-session on 9 January 2026.

What the data is saying

Ojeranti acquired his shares in two tranches: 66,327 units at N503 and 15,000 units at N505 between 15 and 30 December 2025.

His investment follows that of non-executive director Andrew Alli, who purchased 93,220 shares on 4 December, as well as an earlier acquisition of 23,000 shares by Kolapo Olaleye, General Manager, Financial Planning.

All these transactions, disclosed in line with regulatory requirements, signal growing confidence from MTN’s leadership in the company’s prospects.

According to financial market data, MTN shares have climbed as high as N550 in early January 2026, representing a month-to-date gain of 7.63%.

The stock closed 2025 at N511, rising from N200—a 155% return over the year—supported by strong investor interest and heightened trading activity, with 806 million shares changing hands, the highest since 2020.

Analysts suggest the company’s financial rebound in 2025 turned sentiment around and renewed investor trust.

Recovery in financial performance

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc reported a pre-tax profit of N1.12 trillion for the nine months ended 30 September 2025, marking a dramatic turnaround from the N713.6 billion loss recorded in the same period of 2024.

The Q3 2025 pre-tax profit stood at N504.2 billion, up significantly from just N37.7 billion in Q3 2024.

Total revenue for the nine months reached N3.73 trillion, with data services contributing N1.97 trillion—a 73% year-on-year increase—accounting for over 53% of total revenue.

Voice services contributed significantly, growing 48% year-on-year to N1.19 trillion. These gains were supported by rising smartphone penetration, increased data consumption, and expansion in MTN’s fintech operations.

MTN also resumed interim dividend payments for the first time since 2022, in line with forecasts by analysts at CardinalStone that the company would likely return to dividend payouts in 2025.

Why this matters

Insider purchases by senior executives and board members, especially after results are disclosed, are often seen as a sign of confidence in the company’s outlook.

The recent share purchases by MTN’s leadership provide the market with additional data on how insiders are positioning themselves.

Following MTN’s recovery from losses in 2024 to profitability in 2025, these transactions may reflect internal assessments of the company’s performance and governance, and suggest that management anticipates further developments in the business

What you should know

MTN returned 155% to investors in 2025 and has gained over 7% in January 2026 alone.

The company reported its highest quarterly profit in years in Q3 2025, following a recovery from prior losses.

According to Nairametrics coverage, renewed dividend payments and stronger earnings have been key catalysts for investor interest.

MTN’s fintech segment has shown significant growth and may offer further upside potential.