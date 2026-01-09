Kaduna State authorities on Friday sealed 20 unlicensed health colleges and private hospitals across the state in a sweeping enforcement action aimed at curbing illegal medical training and protecting public health.

The State Commissioner for Health, Umma Kaltum-Ahmed, said the closures were part of ongoing efforts to ensure private health institutions comply with established rules and standards.

“This exercise is critical to guarantee the proper training of healthcare workers and to protect patients from unaccredited facilities that may mislead the public,” she said.

The affected institutions were located in Chikun, Igabi, Kaduna North, and Kaduna South Local Government Areas, according to the state’s official report.

Officials said the action targeted both unauthorized colleges of health sciences and private hospitals operating without proper accreditation or oversight.

What they said

Kaltum-Ahmed explained that the crackdown was necessary to prevent the production of unqualified health workers, which poses a serious risk to public safety.

“Illegal institutions often issue certificates that are not recognized by regulatory bodies, placing both students and the public at risk.

“We urge residents to enroll only in approved institutions to avoid wasting time, resources, and opportunities,” she said

Officials said the Friday closures align with ongoing reforms under Governor Uba Sani, aimed at improving medical training and healthcare delivery in Kaduna. The commissioner praised the governor’s leadership in repositioning the state’s health sector to meet national standards.

What you should know

The action builds on a pattern of regulatory enforcement in Kaduna. In 2024, Nairametrics reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had sealed 50 retail outlets in the state for allegedly selling edible oil under unhygienic conditions, a move that underscored ongoing public health concerns.

More recently, in March 2025, the Kaduna State Government approved the recruitment of 1,800 staff to fill personnel gaps across all Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities in the state.

According to Kaltum-Ahmed, the recruitment aimed to strengthen Kaduna’s leadership in PHC by addressing human resource shortages across various facilities.

Regulatory authorities have increasingly warned that unlicensed facilities can undermine public confidence, compromise patient safety, and contribute to the proliferation of inadequately trained health professionals.

Public health experts welcomed the move, noting that the closure of illegal institutions is essential to maintaining quality standards.

“Ensuring healthcare workers are trained in accredited facilities is fundamental to building a resilient health system,” said Dr. Halima Usman, a Kaduna-based medical consultant.

Officials added that follow-up inspections would continue to identify other unlicensed facilities, emphasizing that students and patients affected by the closures should report grievances through official channels.

The action shows Kaduna’s commitment to enforcing healthcare regulations, protecting public health, and promoting credible medical education.