Fashion billionaires Françoise Bettencourt Meyers and Bernard Arnault added a combined $11.1 billion to their fortunes this week as luxury stocks rallied, highlighting renewed investor confidence in Europe’s high-end consumer sector.

This is according to real-time wealth tracking data from Forbes, following gains in shares of L’Oréal and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton on the Paris stock exchange as at the time of this publication.

The surge reflects stronger sentiment around global luxury brands, even as concerns persist about uneven consumer spending and broader macroeconomic pressures.

What the data is saying

As of January 9, 2026, Françoise Bettencourt Meyers and her family had a net worth of $91.9 billion, up $5.7 billion or 6.5%, ranking her 20th on the global rich list.

Bernard Arnault and his family were valued at $193.9 billion, gaining $5.4 billion or 2.80%, placing him seventh among the world’s wealthiest individuals.

The figures are tied closely to stock market performance, particularly movements in L’Oréal and LVMH shares, where both families hold significant stakes.

L’Oréal shares climbed nearly 5% to about €380.50, buoyed by steady demand for beauty products across mass and premium segments. The cosmetics giant, which owns brands such as Lancôme, Maybelline, and Garnier, has continued to show resilience despite slowing consumer demand in parts of Europe and North America.

More context on the rally

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, granddaughter of L’Oréal founder Eugène Schueller, is the company’s largest shareholder through her family’s more than one-third ownership stake. She became the principal heir in 2017 following the death of her mother, Liliane Bettencourt.

Bernard Arnault’s wealth increase was driven by gains in LVMH, and a change in leadership of the world’s largest luxury conglomerate, which controls 75 brands across fashion, leather goods, wines, spirits, and cosmetics. These include Louis Vuitton, Dior, Sephora, and Moët & Chandon. The group has continued to benefit from strong demand in Asia and the U.S., alongside disciplined pricing and brand positioning.

Beyond luxury goods, Arnault’s investment reach extends into media and technology through his holding company, Agache, and its venture arm, Aglaé Ventures, which has stakes in firms such as Netflix and ByteDance. His five children all hold executive or board-level roles within the LVMH ecosystem, underscoring a structured succession strategy.

What you should know

Nairametrics previously reported that Françoise Bettencourt Meyers suffered a sharp reversal in fortunes in 2024, when her net worth fell by about $28.2 billion between mid-2024 and January 9, 2025, causing her to slip to third place among the world’s richest women.

At the time, data estimates showed that Bettencourt Meyers’ wealth had stood at $100 billion in June 2024, making her the first woman in history to reach that milestone, before the subsequent downturn linked to weaker luxury stock performance.

The decline allowed Alice Walton, the Walmart heiress, to overtake her as the world’s richest woman, reflecting how sensitive billionaire rankings are to market movements, particularly in publicly listed companies.

Bernard Arnault was also not spared during that period. Nairametrics reported that his fortune shrunk by about $15.1 billion in 2025, as the global luxury industry grappled with cooling demand, rising costs, and renewed geopolitical tensions.

LVMH’s $15.8 billion acquisition of Tiffany & Co. in 2021 remains the largest deal in luxury industry history and continues to support long-term growth ambitions.

The Bettencourt Meyers family and L’Oréal pledged €200 million toward the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral after the 2019 fire, reflecting their influence beyond business.