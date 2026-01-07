Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria met the CBN’s N200 billion minimum capital requirement for national commercial banks in November 2025, ahead of the March 2026 deadline under the recapitalization directive.

The early compliance underscores the bank’s financial strength, disciplined management, and strategic commitment to deepening its presence in Nigeria while supporting clients across key growth sectors.

CEO Dalu Ajene affirmed the achievement reflects confidence in Nigeria’s economy and positions the bank to drive sustainable growth, leveraging its global expertise and 26 years of local operations.

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has confirmed that it met the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) N200 billion minimum capital requirement for national commercial banks in November 2025, several months ahead of the March 2026 regulatory deadline set under the CBN’s recapitalisation directive.

The Bank achieved this milestone through strengthened capital investment, the maintenance of a robust and sustainable balance sheet, and disciplined financial management, ensuring full alignment with CBN requirements well ahead of schedule.

By achieving the capital requirement early, Standard Chartered reaffirms its strategic commitment to deepening its presence in Nigeria—one of its most pivotal African markets—through sustained investment, a strong capital base, and value-enhancing financing that supports clients driving growth across key sectors critical to national productivity.

Dalu Ajene, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, stated that:

“Delivering on the CBN’s recapitalization directive ahead of schedule underscores our unwavering confidence in the resilience and potential of the Nigerian economy. This achievement reaffirms Standard Chartered’s enduring partnership with Nigeria and our steadfast commitment to foster sustainable growth, support clients, and play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s financial and economic transformation.’’

With a distinguished global heritage spanning over 170 years in Africa and 26 years of dedicated service in Nigeria, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited continues to harness its global expertise with local insights to provide innovative banking solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities to prosper.

Dayo Omolokun, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer added

The recapitalisation of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited ahead of the March 2026 deadline reinforces the Group’s commitment to Nigeria, as an important and strategic market on the African continent. Since returning to Nigeria to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in 1999, the Bank has supported clients and customers with structured financial solutions running into billions of Dollars, combining differentiated cross-border capabilities with leading wealth management expertise. This new capital investment will enable the Bank to do more, especially towards the achievement of a USD1 trillion economy by 2031 as envisioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.