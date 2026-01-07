Canada introduced sweeping changes to its immigration policies in 2025, impacting Express Entry, post-graduation work permits, family open work permits, and provincial nominations.

The updates were announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) throughout the year.

These changes now determine who can successfully transition from study or temporary work to permanent residence in 2026, influencing application strategies, eligibility decisions, and settlement planning for thousands of prospective migrants.

What policies did IRCC change in 2025?

On December 15, 2025, Bill C-3 came into force, amending the Citizenship Act to remove the former “first-generation limit” (FGL). The law previously prevented Canadian citizens born abroad from passing citizenship to children also born abroad. IRCC explained that children born or adopted abroad on or after December 15, 2025, to a Canadian parent who was also born or adopted abroad must meet a ‘substantial connection’ requirement, defined as the parent having spent at least three years in Canada prior to the child’s birth or adoption. The bill immediately restored eligibility for thousands of lost Canadians, enabling them to apply for proof of citizenship.