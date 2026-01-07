Heirs Technologies has been accredited by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) as a System Integrator to help businesses comply with the Federal Government’s mandatory e-Invoicing framework under the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS)

Heirs Technologies, a leading African technology services and innovation company and subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, has announced its accreditation as a System Integrator authorized by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) to support Nigerian businesses in complying with the Federal Government’s mandatory e-Invoicing framework under the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS).

The accreditation, published on the NRS-approved service providers directory, authorises Heirs Technologies to integrate business invoicing systems with Nigeria’s e-Invoicing infrastructure, enabling compliant invoice validation, secure data exchange, and regulatory reporting.

Nigeria’s e-Invoicing mandate is a central pillar of the country’s ongoing tax administration reforms, aimed at improving transparency, standardizing invoice processes, and strengthening revenue assurance. As implementation continues, an increasing number of businesses are required to align their invoicing operations with the new framework.

Heirs Technologies noted that while e-Invoicing is often viewed as a systems upgrade, it represents a broader compliance obligation spanning finance, tax governance, and operational processes.

“E-Invoicing is fundamentally a compliance requirement that cuts across finance, tax, operations, and technology,” said George Njuguna, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Heirs Technologies. “Successful implementation requires both strong system integration capability and a clear understanding of regulatory and tax obligations.”

To deliver this, Heirs Technologies combines internal digital transformation and integration expertise with collaboration alongside tax professionals, ensuring client solutions are both technically compliant and aligned with prevailing tax regulations.

As an accredited System Integrator, the company provides end-to-end support for e-Invoicing compliance, including readiness assessment, system integration, validation, and ongoing support. Its solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise and accounting systems, minimising disruption for businesses across sectors.

Beyond e-Invoicing, Heirs Technologies delivers technology and business transformation services spanning cloud infrastructure, enterprise systems integration, managed services, cybersecurity, data and AI, software licensing, and digital transformation consulting.