President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote as the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School.

She becomes the first woman to lead the institution since its establishment in 1962.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued on January 6, 2026, by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

What the Presidency is saying

In the statement, the presidency noted that the appointment takes effect on January 10, 2026, with Dr Odusote set to serve a four-year term as the current Director-General.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote as the director-general of the Nigerian Law School. The appointment takes effect on January 10, 2026, for a four-year term.

“She will succeed the current Director-General, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, whose tenure expires on January 9, 2026, after eight years of service,” the statement read.

The presidency also highlighted Dr Odusote’s extensive experience within the Nigerian Law School system, where she currently serves as Deputy Director-General and Head of the Lagos Campus.

At 54, she assumes the role, marking a major milestone for the institution, with the transition expected to be seamless given her long-standing involvement in the Law School’s leadership and administration.

Academic background

Dr Odusote obtained her Bachelor of Laws degree from Obafemi Awolowo University and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988. She also earned a Master of Laws degree from the same university, where she specialised in company and commercial law.

She later completed a PhD in Law at the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom. Her academic research interests span Public Law and the administration of justice, reflecting a strong focus on legal systems and institutional governance.

Dr Odusote joined the Nigerian Law School in 2001 as a lecturer and has since built an extensive career within the institution. Over the years, she has held several key positions, including Head of the Academic Department, Director of Academics, and Head of Campus.

She also had a brief stint as a visiting scholar at Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom, further strengthening her academic and international exposure.

Beyond teaching and administration, Dr Odusote has published widely in reputable local and international law journals and has presented papers at numerous legal education conferences. She has also served on committees of the Council of Legal Education and the Nigerian Bar Association.

More insights

As Director-General, Dr Odusote will oversee the Nigerian Law School’s academic leadership, administrative management, and strategic direction across all its campuses nationwide.

She will also act as the main liaison between the Law School and key legal institutions, including the Council of Legal Education, the Body of Benchers, and the Nigerian Bar Association.