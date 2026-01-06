The Nigerian equities market extended its gains on January 6, 2026, with the All-Share Index (ASI) adding 732.9 points, or 0.46%, to close at 159,951.1.

Trading activity improved during the session, as market volume increased to 758 million shares from 695 million shares recorded in the previous day, pointing to stronger investor participation.

Market capitalization also expanded to N102.2 trillion across 54,212 deals, up from N101.5 trillion a day earlier, reflecting the market’s sustained bullish tone.

What the data is saying

The market’s 0.46% gain reflects sustained momentum as the ASI approaches the 160,000 level, pushing year-to-date performance to 2.79%.

On the gainers’ chart, Meyer Plc and Jaiz Bank both hit the 10% daily price limit, while Aluminum Extrusion Industries and Learn Africa led the decliners, falling by 9.96% and 9.16%, respectively.

By activity, Linkage Assurance and Sterling Financial Holdings recorded the highest volumes with 51.6 million and 49.1 million shares traded, respectively.

GTCO led by value with N2.03 billion in trades, followed by Aradel at N1.54 billion.

More on market movers and performance

The session showed strong interest across large- and mid-cap stocks, with gains among some SWOOTs, as Dangote Cement advanced 4.27% and Lafarge added 4.07%, while Aradel declined 4.79% and International Breweries fell 4.28%.

Performance among the FUGAZ stocks was mixed, with Guaranty Trust Holding Company gaining 3.04%, while UBA dropped 6.22%, Access Holdings fell 6.00%, First HoldCo shed 1.02%, and Zenith Bank edged lower by 0.15%.

Top 5 Gainers

MEYER — Up 10.00% to N14.30

JAIZBANK — Up 10.00% to N5.28

ABCTRANS — Up 9.98% to N4.96

MULTIVERSE — Up 9.94% to N17.70

AUSTINLAZ — Up 9.94% to N5.64

Top 5 Losers

ALEX — Down 9.96% to N21.70

LEARNAFRCA — Down 9.16% to N5.95

OANDO — Down 7.69% to N40.80

UBA — Down 6.22% to N43.00

ACCESSCORP — Down 6.00% to N23.50

What you should know

The market’s performance is supported by strong gains in major stocks, with Meyer and JaizBank leading the rally.

Rising trading volumes indicate growing investor interest, although the market failed to breach the 160,000-level.

Analysts will be watching for signs of the market becoming overbought as the ASI approaches the 160,000-point mark, which could influence near-term trends.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index is now just shy of the 160,000-point mark, with market capitalisation hitting N102.2 trillion.

If buying interest persists, the market could extend its rally toward the 160,000-point mark, though investors are advised to remain cautious for any signs of overbought conditions that may influence short-term trends.