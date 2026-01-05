Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has announced a cabinet reshuffle, appointing a new Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and naming a new commissioner-designate.

This is according to a statement released on Monday by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, in Ibadan, the state capital.

The reshuffle includes changes to key positions within the state’s executive council, as well as new advisory appointments, signaling a recalibration of the administration’s governance structure.

What they are saying

According to the statement, Governor Makinde relieved the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, of her appointment with immediate effect.

He said, “Prof Musibau Babatunde has been appointed as the new Secretary to the State Government.

“Barrister Temilolu Ashamu has been moved from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning,” he added.

Also, the governor has announced his Senior Special Assistant on Public Works, Ademola Aderinto, as a commissioner-designate.

He will consequently be presented to the state House of Assembly for screening.

Context and backstory

The cabinet reshuffle comes as Governor Makinde continues his second-term administration, which has placed emphasis on fiscal discipline, infrastructure development, and economic planning.

Beyond the SSG and ministerial changes, the statement also announced fresh appointments aimed at strengthening sector-specific governance.

Abiodun Adedoja was appointed as Special Adviser on Energy Security, while Kolawole Elijah Akanmu was named Senior Special Assistant on Budget and Economic Planning.

These appointments suggest a renewed focus on energy stability and economic coordination, both of which have become increasingly important amid rising energy costs and budgetary pressures across states.

What this means

The reshuffle reflects Governor Makinde’s effort to realign his cabinet with the strategic priorities of his administration, particularly in economic planning, energy security, and public works.

By appointing a new SSG and reassigning key portfolios, the governor appears to be strengthening coordination at the top levels of government while positioning trusted aides for more prominent roles.

For investors, civil servants, and residents of Oyo State, the changes may influence policy execution, budget implementation, and infrastructure delivery in the months ahead.

What you should know

Nairametrics reports that Governor Makinde, last month, signed the state’s N892 billion 2026 Appropriation Bill into law.

Makinde said the 2026 plan reflects his government’s commitment to “realistic and disciplined budgeting,” adding that Oyo State will continue to strengthen internal revenue generation to reduce dependence on federal allocation.

By 2025, the governor signed into law a N684.15 billion “Budget of Stabilisation”, marking a sharp increase of over 57% from the 2024 figure.