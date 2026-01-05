The Gombe State Government has banned all scrap dealers in the state as part of efforts to strengthen security and regulate business activities.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Zubairu Umar, announced the decision on Monday.

The statement followed the State Expanded Security Council meeting chaired by Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

Umar said the ban was necessary because there is no central union for scrap dealers. Security agencies have reported illegal and suspicious activities linked to the business.

What they said

He added that multiple associations with different agendas make regulation and monitoring difficult. “Due to unwholesome and illegal activities, the State Security Council has, effective today, banned all Bola-jari (scrap dealers) activities across the state,” Umar said.

The ban will remain until dealers form a unified leadership. They must also register with relevant authorities and relocate to government-designated areas. Umar warned that anyone caught violating the ban would face arrest. The police have been instructed to enforce the directive.

In a related initiative, the government said it would begin tenant profiling. The move is aimed at strengthening internal security and monitoring residential occupancy.

“Many people are taking up residence in the state without proper documentation. Authorities need to know who they are, where they come from, and their purpose for being here,” Umar said.

The Ministry of Justice will develop a standard template for house agents. Completion of the form will be mandatory. All submitted forms will be sent to the Gombe State Security, Traffic and Environmental Corps (GOSTEC) for record-keeping and monitoring.

Umar noted that the state government is reviewing its security architecture to address emerging threats and sustain peace. “We are taking proactive steps to prevent insecurity and ensure residents’ safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Umar Chuso, said the police are working to apprehend those behind the recent attack on Pindiga Community. The attack left two people dead and four others kidnapped.

What you should know

Chuso said the police, in collaboration with other security agencies and local hunters, are working to secure the release of the abducted victims. He reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across Gombe State.

The Gombe State Government has also unveiled plans to generate N39 billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to support its 2026 fiscal year budget. The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Salihu Baba-Alkali, disclosed the target during the public presentation of the 2026 budget breakdown. The proposed target represents a 19.22 per cent increase over the N32.7 billion projected for 2025 and is considered achievable due to the strong performance of the Gombe State Internal Revenue Service (GIRS).

The government says increasing revenue and strengthening regulation are key to addressing insecurity and sustaining development. Rising crime and illegal activities have prompted authorities to take proactive measures to protect residents and maintain public order.