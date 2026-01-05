EdgebaseTechnologies marks 20 years of driving Nigeria’s digital infrastructure growth, expanding from a hardware supplier to a leading enterprise technology partner.

The company’s leaders emphasise people development, local capacity building and long-term OEM collaborations as the core of its impact and sustained success.

Edgebase enters its next phase with plans to deepen innovation in AI-driven infrastructure, cybersecurity, smarter enterprise solutions and extensive CSR initiatives into 2026.

Edgebase Technologies today marks its 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades of building reliable technology infrastructure and developing local capacity that supports Nigeria and West Africa’s digital growth.

Founded in 2005 as a small startup focused on hardware supply, Edgebase has grown into one of the region’s trusted partners for IT enterprise infrastructure, engineering services, cybersecurity and emerging technology solutions.

Its leadership notes that the company’s transformation has been shaped by deliberate shifts, including its expansion into full-stack infrastructure and long-term partnerships with leading global OEMs.

Speaking on the milestone, Joel Egbai, Chief Executive Officer of Edgebase Technologies, said:

“Our journey started with a simple belief – that Nigeria could build and maintain technology infrastructure at the same quality found anywhere in the world. Twenty years later, that belief has shaped everything we have become. Over time, we have grown talents, invested in people, strengthened our clients’ businesses, and built leaders who are now driving impact within and beyond the ICT industry. We have partnered with global OEMs to deliver reliable, top-class solutions, and we have remained committed to helping organisations stay stable through economic cycles, building local capacity, and raising the next generation of engineers. Looking back, it has been a truly remarkable journey.”

From its early years to becoming a trusted technology partner across Nigeria and West Africa, Edgebase has remained focused on delivering value to its clients, partners, communities and employees. As the company enters its next phase, it is prioritising deeper innovation, stronger partnerships and continued investment in the organisations that rely on it every day.

Edgebase’s strengths and guiding principles include delivering value with timeliness, completeness and accuracy, building trust with clients and introducing quality ICT products tailored to partners’ needs. Over the last two decades, the company has provided services across the Financial Services Industry (FSI), Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Telecommunications and other key sectors.

The company has also built structured internship pipelines, OEM-certified training paths and mentorship programmes that have helped young Nigerians start and grow careers in IT infrastructure, cybersecurity and enterprise support. Many of these professionals now lead engineering functions across Nigeria and West Africa.

Reflecting on this, Lukman Kola Afolabi, Head of Human Capital Management and Executive Director, said:

“People see the projects and the systems, but the real story of Edgebase Technologies has always been the people behind them. From day one, we made it a priority to train young talents, give them real technical experience and provide an environment where they can build long-term careers. The impact shows in the engineers who joined us fresh from school and are now industry leaders. For us, success is not only about revenue or delivery timelines. It is also about the number of young people whose lives have changed because someone gave them a chance to learn, grow and contribute.”

A major part of Edgebase’s evolution has been its ability to make strategic pivots at the right time. Whether embracing new OEM relationships, expanding engineering capabilities or evolving from basic infrastructure provisioning to full-stack enterprise solutions, each shift has been driven by the need to deliver global-standard technology aligned with African realities.

Despite challenges such as power instability, foreign exchange volatility and supply chain disruptions, the company has continued to meet client expectations through flexible delivery models and strong OEM partnerships. This has helped organisations across banking, telecoms, public institutions and SMEs maintain critical operations with reliable support.

As it enters its next decade, Edgebase Technologies is investing in emerging technologies such as AI-driven infrastructure and advanced cybersecurity to help clients anticipate and manage risks early. The company also plans to expand its partnership network, deepen its cybersecurity offerings and introduce smarter data centre and enterprise solutions in the coming years.

Speaking on this, Modupe Adesiyun- General Manager-Sales, Edgebase Technologies, noted that these advancements will require ongoing talent development, ensuring that the team grows in capacity and capability to address future challenges.

Reinforcing the advancements in the ICT industry and the company’s role in this progress, Adeyinka Alade – Head of Operations/Supply Chain Management, Edgebase Technologies, noted that players must now be proactive rather than reactive. According to him, the goal is to anticipate client needs instead of waiting for specific requests. He added that the company’s “secret sauce” lies in its strong alignment with its vision and its OEM partners, whose collaboration enables Edgebase to deliver solutions tailored to each client’s unique requirements.

In addition to its innovative work with technology, Edgebase has made broader socio-economic contributions over the last 20 years through job creation, SME empowerment, digital access initiatives and community-focused programmes that support local development. However, a larger portion of these years has been spent in developing its people and building capacity first.

To commemorate this milestone, the company has planned a series of anniversary activities to celebrate its achievements and honour the people who have shaped its journey over the next six months. Within its CSR line-up kicking off from now till April 2026, the company plans to support communities, schools, and children, among other programmes, including competitions, awards, giveaways, and scholarships to students, in a bid to give back to the society that has given so much to it.

“Twenty years is a major milestone, but it also marks a new beginning,” Egbai added. “We will continue to innovate, continue to build capacity and continue to play our part in shaping a stronger and more resilient digital economy for Africa.”