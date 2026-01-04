The Nigerian All-Share Index closed the week ended 2 January 2026 on a strong note, rising 2,952.53 points to 156,492.36.

This represents a 1.92% gain from 153,539.83, a rally that pushed the index above the 156,000-mark for the first time ever.

Trading activity was limited to four sessions, with Thursday, 1 January 2026, observed as a public holiday for the New Year celebration.

What the data is saying

Trading activity picked up sharply during the week, with total turnover rising to 7.8 billion shares valued at N134.4 billion across 150,799 deals, compared with 2.8 billion shares in the previous week.

Equity capitalization climbed to N99.93 trillion, reflecting a 2.09% increase from N97.89 trillion, as rising prices lifted overall market value.

Market breadth also improved, with 73 equities recording gains, up from 44 in the prior week.

In contrast, 23 equities declined, fewer than the 30 recorded previously, while 51 equities closed unchanged.

More angles on the market performance

The All-Share Index stayed in positive territory throughout the week, reflecting broad investor optimism. It opened Monday with an 849.7-point gain (+0.55%), followed by a 0.42% increase on Tuesday.

Wednesday also closed higher, but Friday delivered the historic milestone, as the index broke above 156,000 for the first time.

Meanwhile, the NGX 30 Index advanced 1.85%, while the NGX Premium Index rose 0.28%, driven by strong performances in its key constituents.

Access Holdings led the gains with 12.20%, followed by UBA and Zenith Bank, each up 2.38%, and MTN Nigeria, which added 1.39%.

Sector performance roundup

The NGX Insurance Index led sectoral performance, rising 5.93% as 11 insurance stocks closed higher. Regency Assurance, NEM Insurance, and Cornerstone Insurance stood out, each posting gains of over 10%.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index followed with a 3.44% increase, supported by strong rallies in Honeywell Flour Mills (+29.58%) and McNichols (+21.69%).

Other sectors also advanced, with the NGX Banking Index up 2.96%, the NGX Oil & Gas Index gaining 1.16%, and the NGX Industrial Goods Index rising 0.82%.

Top Gainers

AUSTIN LAZ & COMPANY PLC led the gainers, surging 45.94% week-to-date to close at N4.67, marking a standout performance. ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION INDUSTRIES PLC followed closely, gaining 45.57% to close at N23.80.

Other notable gainers included:

Eunisell Interlinked Plc: up 43.26% to N126.00

Associated Bus Company Plc: up 37.92% to N4.51

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc: up 29.58% to N23.00

Fidson Healthcare Plc: up 25.28% to N55.00

Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc: up 22.94% to N2.09

McNichols Plc: up 21.69% to N3.59

Ikeja Hotel Plc: up 21.52% to N44.90

C & I Leasing Plc: up 20.97% to N7.50

Top losers

On the flip side, E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC led the decliners, shedding 9.92% week-to-date to close at N11.35. FIRST HOLDCO PLC followed with a 7.92% decline to close at N48.80.

Other notable losers included:

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc: down 7.61% to N3.40

CAP Plc: down 6.76% to N69.00

Champion Breweries Plc: down 6.67% to N14.00

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc: down 6.25% to N6.00

Nigerian Breweries Plc: down 5.73% to N74.80

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc: down 5.22% to N3.81

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc: down 4.46% to N45.00

Seplat Energy Plc: down 3.43% to N5,610.00

What you should know

Several corporate actions and developments shaped market activity during the week:

John Holt published its full-year financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2025.

Fortis Global released its Q2 2024 financial results.

Femi Otedola sold a majority stake in Geregu Power in a $750 million transaction.

Sterling Bank’s CEO, Yemi Odubiyi, acquired N578.1 million worth of shares.

Chapel Hill Denham listed a N163.6 billion N-REIT on the NGX.

Heirs Energies acquired a 20% stake in Seplat Energy for $500 million.

Aradel Holdings completed the acquisition of a 40% equity stake in ND Western.

Market Outlook

The All-Share Index is edging closer to sustained levels above the 156,500 threshold and is only a few steps away from the N100 trillion market capitalisation milestone.

If buying interest broadens across more equities, the market could push beyond this level, shifting focus to potential new highs above 160,000, after which a retracement may occur.