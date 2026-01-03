Two-bedroom apartments are among the most sought-after rental units in Lagos. Realtors and property agents note that renters favor them for their balance of space, comfort, and affordability, making them ideal for small families, professionals, and roommates.

Rental values across the city have shown significant growth, driven by urban expansion, lifestyle changes, and economic activity.

Demand is strongest in neighborhoods offering good security, modern infrastructure, and convenient access to business and leisure hubs.

According to the Lagos Residential Market Report 2025 by Edala Development, which provides average rental values for apartments across Lagos in 2025, this ranking identifies the top 10 areas where two-bedroom apartments command the highest rents.

From Mainland neighborhoods with relatively affordable options to Island and waterfront developments that command premium prices, the report highlights the locations where renters pay the most for two-bedroom homes.

Gbagada ranked as the tenth most expensive area to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Lagos in 2025, with an average annual rent of N2.6 million. The neighborhood is a well-established residential area on the Mainland. It features a mix of modern apartment blocks, terraces, and semi-detached homes, attracting professionals and families looking for more affordable options while remaining connected to Lagos’ business districts. According to the report, two-bedroom units have appreciated significantly, climbing from N600,000 to N2.6 million between 2020 and 2025. Final rents vary depending on property type, building quality, and available amenities, with units in newer developments or gated communities generally commanding higher prices.