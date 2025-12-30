The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordered the interim forfeiture of the sum of N1.1 billion, allegedly authorized for withdrawal by the Kano State Government from its Federation Account.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the interim forfeiture following an ex parte motion moved by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) against the funds, which were tagged as proceeds of unlawful activities.

The Commission specifically sought an interim order forfeiting to the Federal Government the sum of N1,109,230,000.00, which was recovered in the course of investigating Petition Number ICPC/P/NC/564/2024 and reasonably suspected to be “proceeds of unlawful activities.”

ICPC allegations against Kano State officials

In an affidavit seen by Nairametrics, L. David Efut Nelson, an Anti-Corruption Assistant with the ICPC, disclosed that the Commission received a petition dated August 19, 2024, from concerned citizens of Kano State.

The petition alleged the withdrawal of N2.3 billion from the Kano State Federation Account, domiciled with a Nigerian bank, “in cash and its use for purposes not related to government business.”

The official deposed that, in the course of investigations, the ICPC discovered that on November 9, 2023, the Accountant General of Kano State, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, allegedly authorized the payment of N1,172,563,560.00 to two Bureau de Change companies—Namu Na Kune Global Resources Ltd and Kazo Nazo Global Concept.

According to the deponent, the Accountant General submitted two letters of authority to the Government House of Kano State, allegedly signed by the Managing Directors of A. Y. Maikifi Oil & Gas Ltd and Ammas Petroleum Company Ltd, instructing the Kano State Government to make payments for the supply of diesel to the state government.

“The two letters of authority (herewith attached and marked as Exhibits 3 and 4) requested payment by the Kano State Government of N539,230,200.00 to Kazo Nazo Global Concept, and three payments in the sums of N570,000,024.00; N48,333,360.00; and N14,999,976.00 to Namu Na Kune Global Resources Ltd,” the official added.

The ICPC stated that it invited Yamta Audu and Ahmad Bello Hamza, the Managing Directors of A. Y. Maikifi Oil & Gas Ltd and Ammas Petroleum Company Ltd respectively, for inquiries into the said letters of authority and the alleged supply of petroleum products to the Kano State Government.

The official alleged that the two Managing Directors confirmed signing the letters of authority at the request of the Accountant General of Kano State, who informed them that the state government needed their assistance to release funds required to address certain financial needs.

The Commission added that, in their written statements to the ICPC, the two Managing Directors stated that “the contracts mentioned in both letters of authority did not exist.”

Additionally, the Commission alleged that the Managing Directors converted the total sum of N1,170,000,000.00 paid by the Kano State Government into $1,000,000 and handed it in cash to Ghali Muhammad Dahiru for alleged delivery to Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo, the Director of Protocol, Government House, Kano State.

The Commission further alleged that Ghali Muhammad Dahiru handed over the $1,000,000 cash to Rogo at the Kano State Liaison Office in Asokoro, Abuja, adding that Rogo allegedly admitted collecting the money in his statement to the ICPC dated September 9, 2025.

The official further disclosed that the ICPC was able to recover N1,109,230,000.00 out of the N1,170,000,000.00 allegedly taken from the Kano State Federation Account from the two companies—A. Y. Maikifi Oil & Gas Ltd and Ammas Petroleum Company Ltd.

The Commission argued that it was in the interest of justice to preserve the res (subject matter of the case) by granting an interim order of forfeiture.

What transpired in court

At the court session on Tuesday, ICPC counsel, Oluwafunke Rebecca Bada, moved her application and urged the court to grant the interim forfeiture.

She also sought an interim order directing that the forfeiture order be published in any national newspaper, inviting any interested person to appear before the court within a time specified to show cause why a final forfeiture order should not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

After hearing the application, Justice Nwite granted the unopposed motion and adjourned the matter to January 21, 2026, for a report of compliance.

What you should know

Since the ICPC motion was granted ex parte (without a response from any opposing party), any dissatisfied party may approach the court to seek redress if necessary.

Meanwhile, Nairametrics reports that the case is closely linked to allegations of financial corruption against several aides of the Kano State Government.

Weeks earlier, the Kano State Government broke its silence over allegations of public fund diversion against its officials.

In a statement by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano, the government maintained that every cash outflow to ministries, departments, and agencies is properly budgeted, with clear codes outlined in the state’s fiscal policy.

The government also stated that no individual in government MDAs handles public funds without a properly designated purpose.

It further stressed confidence in the credibility of the Director-General, Directorate of Protocol, Government House, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo, adding that the administration would not succumb to blackmail or misinformation.

The government alleged that it was aware an opposition group in Kano had set up an office solely to write petitions against officials of the present administration in an attempt to distract the leadership, scandalise key officials, and weaken support for the governor’s efforts to build a prosperous Kano.