Nigeria’s electricity generation has improved nationwide following the repair and restoration of the vandalised Lagos–Escravos gas supply infrastructure.

This is according to a statement by the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) on Friday.

NISO disclosed that the restoration has boosted gas supply to several key thermal power plants and translated into increased power generation across the national grid.

The system operator said the development marks a significant step towards stabilising electricity supply and strengthening grid reliability for consumers across the country.

What NISO is saying

NISO said the repair works were successfully completed by the Nigeria Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), enabling improved gas flow to power plants affected by the earlier disruption.

“This development is a positive step towards stabilisng the electricity supply and improving grid reliability for consumers nationwide,” it said.

According to NISO, gradual power offtake is being carried out by the affected plants to ensure a smooth recovery and maintain the stability of both the gas supply network and the national electricity grid.

The system operator said that the approach would prevent system stress and ensure reliable supply of electricity for industries, businesses, and households.

It also said that other thermal power plants remain available and on standby, awaiting confirmation of gas supply from their respective suppliers on Saturday.

The system operator also urged all consumers to continue practising energy conservation where possible, as the coordinated efforts to stabilise power supply progress.

Despite the comments, most parts of the country remain in darkness amid soaring heat.

Why this matters

The system operator explained that the phased approach to power offtake is designed to prevent system stress and reduce the risk of further disruptions, while ensuring a more reliable electricity supply for industries, businesses, and households.

NISO also disclosed that other thermal power plants remain on standby, awaiting confirmation of gas supply from their respective suppliers.

“Once confirmed, these plants will be integrated into the national grid to further strengthen generation capacity and reduce the risk of outage,” it said.

The development follows recent challenges linked to vandalism of gas infrastructure, which had constrained supply to power plants and contributed to fluctuations in electricity generation nationwide.

What you should know

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited confirmed an explosion at its key Escravos – Lagos pipeline on December 10, 2025.

The incident, which occurred near Tebijor, Okpele, and Ikpopo communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State, disrupted operations and prompted an emergency response.

The Escravos–Lagos Pipeline System is a natural gas pipeline built in 1989 to supply gas from the Escravos region of the Niger Delta area to the Egbin power station near Lagos in Nigeria.

The pipeline starts at Escravos Gas Plant operated by Chevron, which has 680 million cubic feet per day (19 million cubic metres per day) capacity.