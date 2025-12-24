The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced the promotion of 16,582 officers in recognition of their exceptional service.

The promotion was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday titled “NCoS Announces the Promotion of 16,582 Officers, Grants Special Promotion to UN Trailblazer Award Winner.”

According to the statement, the promotions cut across various ranks, marking one of the most significant career advancement exercises in the history of the Service.

What the NCoS Is Saying

According to the statement, the elevation followed the 2025 Senior and Junior Officers Promotion approved by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB). The exercise covered all NCoS personnel nationwide, spanning ranks from Controllers of Corrections to Inspectors of Corrections.

While 11,417 officers were promoted within the senior cadre, 4,253 junior officers were promoted to their next ranks.

“In addition, 128 junior officers were upgraded to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Corrections (ASC) following the acquisition of relevant academic qualifications.

“Furthermore, 89 Correctional Assistants were upgraded to the Inspectorate cadre upon obtaining Diploma and NCE qualifications, while 689 Chief Correctional Assistants were converted to Inspectors of Corrections after successfully attending and passing the prescribed conversion course,” the statement partly read.

The Service also disclosed that special promotions were granted to six officers, while five others were promoted to the rank of Senior Correctional Assistant (SCA) in recognition of their exemplary performance and dedication to duty.

One of the beneficiaries, Olukemi Ibikunle, was promoted to the rank of Assistant Controller of Corrections (ACC) and was also named the recipient of the United Nations Trailblazer Award in recognition of her outstanding service and global impact.

More Insights

Speaking at the decoration ceremony, the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Maj. Gen. Abdulmalik Musa Jibrin (rtd), described the promotion as “a landmark achievement and a demonstration of the government’s commitment to rewarding merit, dedication, and exceptional service.”

He advised the newly promoted officers to justify their elevation through renewed discipline, professionalism, and commitment to national service.

In his welcome address, the Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, appreciated the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for making the promotion possible through strategic leadership, policy direction, and institutional support.

The Controller-General warned against all forms of misconduct, stressing that the Service would not tolerate any form of “unwholesome interactions with inmates.”

He also directed officers across commands to scale up security measures during the Yuletide to ensure the safety of custodial facilities, personnel, inmates, and the general public.

What You Should Know

In January 2025, the Minister of Interior addressed promotion and recruitment efforts within agencies under the Ministry.

He disclosed that in 2023, a total of 32,640 officers and men were promoted across the ministry’s four service agencies, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

He explained that the higher figure recorded in 2023 was due to the clearance of a backlog of promotions accumulated over time.

In comparison, the promotion exercise in 2024 covered 20,851 personnel, with notable promotions across various services.