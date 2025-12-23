Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Monday presented the 2026 budget estimate to the State House of Assembly, proposing a total outlay of N605.5 billion for the fiscal year.

The budget, themed “Rural Development, Livelihood Support and Sustained Growth”, represents a 10% increase from the 2025 appropriation of N550 billion.

Benue State, created in 1976, is located in the North Central region of Nigeria, popularly referred to as part of the Middle belt.

What the governor is saying

Presenting the estimate, Governor Alia said the theme reflected his administration’s development philosophy, emphasizing rural transformation as a pathway to inclusive growth and economic stability.

“Benue’s rural areas, which formed the backbone of food production and cultural heritage, have suffered years of underinvestment,” he noted.

He however, added that “the 2026 budget was designed to reverse that trend.”

Breakdown of expenditure

A breakdown of the proposal showed:

Recurrent expenditure: N281.09 billion, accounting for 46.4% of the total budget. This represents a 21.69% increase over the revised 2025 recurrent expenditure and will cover minimum wage payments, salaries, and other overhead costs.

Capital expenditure: N342.42 billion, reflecting a 1.66% change over the revised 2024 capital budget. The allocation will fund infrastructure, livelihood support, and long-term development initiatives aimed at sustaining economic gains and stimulating rural growth.

Governor Alia described the presentation as “an expression of duty, responsibility and optimism”, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to addressing the aspirations of Benue citizens.

Assembly’s response

In his remarks, Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Alfred Emberga, commended the governor for presenting what he described as the third budget of the administration in line with constitutional provisions.

“The presentation reflected the governor’s vision and commitment to improving the welfare of Benue citizens,” Emberga said.

He pledged the Assembly’s readiness to give the estimates prompt consideration and assured that the House would work speedily to process and return the budget. Emberga also urged Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to cooperate with standing committees during budget defence to ensure passage of a workable, people-oriented, and transparent 2026 budget.

What you should know

Last month, Benue was named among the top 10 most expensive states to live in Nigeria in November 2025.

The state recorded 16.3% all-items inflation YoY, with food inflation at 13.1%. While food inflation remained below the headline rate on an annual basis, the month-on-month picture tells a different story.

Food inflation surged by 4.4% MoM, compared with a 2.2% rise in all-items inflation. This indicates that food prices were the dominant inflation driver in November, despite Benue’s reputation as Nigeria’s food basket.