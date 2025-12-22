Shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc surpassed N300 for the first time ever during early trading on Monday, 22 December 2025, on the Nigerian equities market.

Trading in the company’s stock, GUINNESS, saw price flicker over 9% from the opening price of N289.70, with bids lined up at an average of N318.60 across brokers.

Guinness has had an exceptional year, with year-to-date gains over 310%, as investor sentiment likely strengthened on the back of strong financial performance.

What the company’s books are saying

Guinness Nigeria Plc published its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reporting a pretax profit of N15.8 billion, a sharp 315.49% increase from N3.8 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2023.

This performance lifted the company’s 15-month pretax profit to N43.7 billion, marking a strong rebound from a loss of N73.6 billion in the previous period, driven by robust revenue growth.

Revenue for the quarter stood at N98.06 billion, representing a 64.72% increase, while turnover for the 15-month period reached N594.6 billion.

Of this, domestic sales contributed N585.6 billion, while export sales accounted for N9.02 billion.

As expected, the cost of sales climbed with revenue, rising 49.1% to N61.7 billion in the quarter from N41.3 billion in 2023.

Despite this, gross profit still doubled to N36.3 billion, up 100.36% from the same period in 2023.

Operating expenses also increased, with administrative costs up 41.48% to N4.7 billion and marketing and distribution expenses up 84.49% to N15.3 billion.

Notwithstanding, operating profit more than doubled to N16.4 billion, compared to N7.8 billion in 2023.

Finance expenses stood at N6.0 billion, while finance income was N5.3 billion, leaving a modest net finance cost of N616 million, not enough to dent bottom-line profitability.

This improvement followed Tolaram Group’s acquisition of a 58.02% stake from Diageo, completed in September 2024, which has influenced operations as reflected in the 2025 results.

After completing the transaction on September 30, 2024, Tolaram Group, following its acquisition of a 58.02% stake, implemented board changes after resignations and appointed new members, while taking over Guinness Nigeria’s operations from Diageo, the previous parent company.

This likely boosted operational performance, which in turn appears to have improved the company’s results and strengthened market sentiment.

Market trend

Guinness Nigeria started 2025 at N70.25, slightly recovering from a March 2024 low of N49.60.

The stock closed January at N77 but dipped to N74 by February.

Momentum returned in March, with steady gains over the following months, achieving a half-year increase of 25.27%.

The second half of 2025 has been stronger, with a 33% gain in July, continued growth in August, and a rise to N130, maintaining bullish momentum into September at N183.9.

October and November were negative, with shares slipping to N167, but investors bought the dip, pushing the stock above N289 in the week ended December 19, 2025.

Guinness shares touched N300 in early trading on 22 December 2025, with bids clustered around N318.