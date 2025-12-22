In this episode of Drinks and Mics Live 2.0 Detty December Edition, hosts Ugodre, Arnold, Tunji, and Otunba welcome guests Samson Esemuede, Uzoma Dozie, Founder and CEO of Sparkle Microfinance Bank), and Mayokun Ajibade, Special Adviser to the Governor on Financial Markets and Economic Policy.

Together, they discuss the key issues likely to shape the coming year, including the naira-dollar exchange, interest rates, taxes, employee influence, and whether New Year resolutions still matter.

The discussion begins with reflections on 2025 where Otunba Dele identifies his biggest highlight 2025 as the debate around Capital Gains Tax, which he believes became a major distraction and posed a threat to Nigeria’s market growth trajectory, while Tunji Andrews describes the year as a period marked by deep policy changes within the pension industry and also notes that 2025 was the best year his startup, Awabah, had ever experienced.

Meanwhile, Arnold Dublin Green characterizes 2025 as the year markets became highly politicized. According to him, global markets were so closely linked to political decisions that investors could make informed decisions simply by paying attention to policymakers and political signals.

Furthermore, they discuss interest rates, noting that rates are expected to decline significantly as inflationary pressures ease and macroeconomic stability strengthens. They also highlight employee power and discuss how artificial intelligence and remote work have intensified global competition for talent.

The session concludes with thoughtful reflections on leadership, resilience, and personal growth alongside New Year resolutions.

Don’t miss this thrilling conversation as we wrap up 2025 and gear up for the year ahead!