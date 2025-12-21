Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have foiled a terrorist logistics movement and neutralised 17 suspected insurgents during a coordinated long-range ambush in Borno State.

The operation, conducted in the early hours of December 21, 2025, is part of the Nigerian military’s intensified kinetic operations against terrorist elements in the North-East.

The troops were working in collaboration with local vigilante groups.

What the statement is saying

According to a military statement, the troops acted on credible intelligence indicating the planned movement of logistics supplies by suspected Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements.

“Troops of OPHK, alongside members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local hunters, were deployed to an interception point between Sojiri and Kayamla villages on the night of December 20, 2025.

“At about 2:24 a.m., suspected terrorists riding bicycles arrived at the location conveying logistics materials, confirming earlier intelligence reports.”

17 terrorists neutralised, logistics seized

The troops, positioned in concealed and coordinated formations, engaged the insurgents decisively during the ambush.

In the ensuing exchange, 17 suspected terrorists were neutralised, while others reportedly fled the scene with gunshot wounds.

Items recovered at the scene included:

Several bicycles

Assorted food items

Drugs and medical supplies

Detergents

Clothing materials

Bicycle tyres

Torch lights and sundry logistics items

Assorted weapons of different calibres and ammunition

Following the successful engagement, the ambush team safely withdrew to its base at about 4:20 a.m.

Follow-up operations ongoing

Military authorities said exploitation and follow-up operations were ongoing to further assess the area and deny insurgents freedom of movement.

Troops involved in the operation were reported to be in high morale, with fighting efficiency described as strong and unwavering.

The operation, according to the military, highlights the continued effectiveness of intelligence-driven joint security efforts in degrading terrorist networks and disrupting their sustainment capabilities.

Checkpoint operation intercepts terrorist supplies

In a separate operation on December 19, 2025, troops of OPHK deployed at a checkpoint along the Maiduguri–Bama Road intercepted a Lagos-registered vehicle with registration number AKD 244 YE.

The vehicle was found to be conveying large quantities of food items and energy drinks suspected to be logistics supplies intended for Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists operating around Kirawa Ward in Gwoza Local Government Area.

More insight

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the interception.

Recovered items included assorted food items and energy drinks, three mobile phones, an identity card, a ring, and sums of cash in both Naira and CFA francs.

The suspects, vehicle, and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate military intelligence unit for further investigation and necessary action.