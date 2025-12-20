The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says it has unsealed the Ikeja Electric Plc’s headquarters after the company signed a binding undertaking to comply with remedial measures addressing consumer rights violations.

This was contained in a statement by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu.

The headquarters had been sealed on December 11, 2025, after Ikeja Electric failed to comply with a directive from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to unbundle a Maximum Demand account into 20 individual accounts for a customer who had been without power for over two and a half years.

What FCCP is saying

FCCPC confirmed that the electricity distribution company pledged to resolve all consumer complaints referred to it within agreed timelines.

The Commission warned that “any breach of the undertaking would expose it to renewed and escalated enforcement action under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act.”

Reacting to the development, FCCPC’s Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tunji Bello, said the Commission’s intervention was necessary to enforce the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) of 2018.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that consumers are treated fairly and that service providers comply with lawful decisions and directives. Enforcement is not an end in itself. Where compliance is achieved and credible commitments are made, the Commission will respond appropriately,” Bello stated.

He emphasized that the Commission’s actions were guided by the need to protect consumers and ensure accountability within regulated industries.

Balanced approach to regulation

Clarifying further, Bello said the outcome reflects FCCPC’s balanced approach to regulation.

“We intervene decisively where consumer harm persists, and we de-escalate where enforceable compliance is secured. What remains constant is our duty to protect consumers and uphold regulatory accountability,” he explained.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to ensuring that electricity consumers and other service users across Nigeria are treated fairly, while warning that future breaches of compliance undertakings would attract stronger enforcement measures.

What you should know

Last week, FCCPC’s Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Bola Adeyinka, said the move to seal the facility was in line with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.