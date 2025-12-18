The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) announced that it facilitated over $10 billion in investment commitments in 2025.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Ms. Aisha Rimi made this known while speaking at a Media Parley in Abuja, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The announcement is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen investor confidence in Nigeria.

What they are saying

Rimi noted that capital importation surged in the first quarter, rising to $5.2 billion from $3.4 billion in the same period of 2024.

By the first half of the year, total inflows reached $10.23 billion, demonstrating strong investor interest in Nigeria.

The commission facilitated nearly 100 company incorporations, handled hundreds of investor inquiries, and approved expatriate quotas to ease business.

Seventeen companies, she said, received pioneer status in Q2, attracting $809.57 billion in investments and creating 3,000+ jobs.

The NIPC boss said that additional approvals in the third quarter generated more than 2,400 jobs.

Rimi said NIPC also enhanced digital investment platforms, strengthened subnational investment promotion, and expanded Nigeria’s visibility through global engagements.

She further said the commission was preparing to transition to the Economic Development Incentive framework by January 2026, in line with the new tax law.

Rimi said NIPC will focus in 2026 on boosting investment facilitation, state competitiveness, investor support, and partnerships for tangible results.

The executive secretary, then, reaffirmed NIPC’s commitment to transparency, accountability and partnership with the media in promoting Nigeria’s investment story.

What this means

The reported capital inflows and job creation reflect tangible progress in promoting Nigeria as a competitive investment destination.

By facilitating over $10 billion in investments and generating thousands of jobs, NIPC is boosting investor confidence, encouraging economic diversification, and supporting inclusive growth across multiple sectors.

What you should know

The NIPC’s initiatives are part of a broader push to attract foreign direct investment and strengthen Nigeria’s economic competitiveness.

The commission said it’s preparing to transition to the Economic Development Incentive framework by January 2026, in line with new tax legislation.

This follows a strategy to scale investment facilitation, improve investor aftercare, and convert investment interest into tangible economic outcomes.

In July, NIPC partnered with Nairametrics to launch a system tracking business deals, investment inflows, and development finance to promote investment in Nigeria.

The partnership aims to boost transparency, investor confidence, and Nigeria’s ability to attract high-value, inclusive, and sustainable investments.

It also aligns with NIPC’s mandate to coordinate and facilitate investments into the Nigerian economy.

At the heart of the collaboration is the creation of a quarterly DealBook, which will highlight publicly announced investments in Nigeria.