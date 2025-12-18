Global e-learning platforms, Coursera Inc. and Udemy Inc. have announced a definitive merger agreement that will see the two organization combine in an all stock transaction valued at about $2.5 billion.

The deal, announced on Thursday is based on the closing prices of both companies’ shares on December 16, 2025, and has received unanimous approval from the boards of Coursera and Udemy.

Under the terms of the agreement, Udemy shareholders will receive 0.800 shares of Coursera common stock for each Udemy share held.

This represents a 26% premium to the average closing prices of both stocks over the 30 trading days prior to the announcement.

What they are saying

The companies said the combination brings together highly complementary strengths across consumer and enterprise learning, workforce training and career development.

The merged platform is expected to serve millions of learners and thousands of enterprise, university and government customers globally.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in which AI is rapidly redefining the skills required for every job across every industry.

“Organizations and individuals around the world need a platform that is as agile as the new and emerging skills learners must master,” said Coursera Chief Executive Officer Greg Hart.

Both companies said the merger would accelerate AI native innovation by combining product, data and technology investments.

The aim is to deliver verified skills pathways from discovery to mastery, improving career outcomes for individuals and productivity for businesses.

Udemy Chief Executive Officer Hugo Sarrazin said the unified platform would help accelerate AI powered product development, expand global reach and unlock revenue and operating synergies over the long term.

Financial impact and synergies

Coursera and Udemy expect the combined company to generate significant operating efficiencies, including anticipated annual run rate cost synergies of $115 million within 24 months of closing.

The stronger financial profile is expected to support sustained investment in AI driven innovation and growth initiatives.

Coursera also said it plans to execute a sizable share repurchase programme after the transaction is completed.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, shareholder approvals from both companies and other customary closing conditions.

Key shareholders, including Insight Venture Partners, New Enterprise Associates and Coursera board chairman Andrew Ng, have agreed to vote in favour of the deal.

More insights

Following the merger, Greg Hart will remain Chief Executive Officer, while Andrew Ng will continue as Chairman of the Board. The board will comprise nine directors, six from Coursera and three from Udemy.

The combined company will operate under the Coursera name, trade under the ticker symbol COUR on the New York Stock Exchange and be headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Udemy’s shares will be delisted from NASDAQ upon completion of the transaction. Coursera’s status as a Public Benefit Corporation will remain unchanged.

What you should know

While both Coursera and Udemy are popular e-learning platforms in Nigeria, Coursera has been major partner of the Nigerian government in its digital skills initiatives.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has trained millions of Nigerians in digital skills through its ongoing partnership with Coursera.