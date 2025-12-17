The Board of Seplat Energy Plc has announced the appointment of Engineer Saidu Aliyu Mohammed and Mr. Larry Ephraim Ettah as Independent Non-Executive Directors, effective January 1, 2026.

The announcement was contained in a notice filed on the Nigerian Exchange by the company’s Director of Legal/Company Secretary, Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa.

The appointments follow the resignation of Mr. Bello Rabiu and Mr. Babs Omotowa in April 2025, after their nomination to the Board of NNPC Limited by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Seplat Energy confirmed that the recruitment process was conducted in line with its Board Succession Plan, ensuring continuity and strategic oversight at the highest level.

Profile: Engr. Saidu Aliyu Mohammed

Engineer Saidu Aliyu Mohammed brings over 37 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, with expertise in natural gas development, commercialization, and infrastructure.

He previously served as Group Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer of the Gas & Power Directorate at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), where he provided leadership for landmark projects and policy frameworks. These include the Gas Masterplan, Gas Network Code, and contributions to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He played a pivotal role in delivering critical gas infrastructure projects such as the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline Expansion, the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline, and Nigeria LNG Train 7.

His leadership also extended internationally, representing Nigeria at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and the West African Gas Pipeline Authority.

Mohammed has held several senior executive positions, including Managing Director of Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company and Managing Director of Nigerian Gas Company.

He chaired boards of strategic entities such as the West African Gas Pipeline Company, Nigeria LNG subsidiaries, and NNPC Retail. A Fellow of both the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE) and the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (FNSCHE), he is a registered engineer with COREN and holds a B.Eng. in Chemical Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Profile: Mr. Larry Ephraim Ettah

Mr. Larry Ephraim Ettah is a seasoned Nigerian business leader with nearly four decades of corporate experience.

He spent 30 years at UAC of Nigeria Plc (UACN), rising from Management Trainee in 1988 to Group Managing Director/CEO, a position he held from 2007 to 2018.

During his tenure, he reshaped UACN’s portfolio through strategic partnerships with global firms such as Tiger Brands, Imperial Logistics, and Famous Brands.

He also spearheaded acquisitions, including Livestock Feeds Plc and Portland Paints Plc, positioning UACN for sustainable growth across multiple sectors. Following his retirement, Ettah founded Barracuda Capital Partners Ltd in 2018, where he serves as Executive Chairman.

He currently holds several board roles, including Founding Director of Coronation Merchant Bank Ltd and Non-Executive Director of Mixta Africa Plc, and until February 2025, he co-chaired the board of LEAP Africa.

Ettah has played influential roles in industry associations such as the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), and Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). He has also contributed to national economic policy through presidential and technical advisory committees.

A graduate of the University of Benin with a B.Sc. in Industrial Chemistry and an MBA, he has completed executive education programs at Harvard, Stanford, Oxford, INSEAD, IMD, and the University of Michigan.

Board Chairman’s remarks

Welcoming the new appointees, Seplat Energy Chairman, Mr. Udoma Udo Udoma, said:

“On behalf of Seplat Energy, I am delighted to welcome Engineer Saidu Aliyu Mohammed and Mr. Larry Ephraim Ettah to the Board. Their experiences are complementary, combining extensive industry knowledge with extensive business success. We look forward to the significant contributions they will make in advancing the Company’s strategic growth objectives and driving our continued success.”

What you should know

In September, Seplat said it has committed to a progressive dividend policy that will see shareholders receive at least $120 million (N179 billion) in dividends annually.

This is based on its projections following its acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (now Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited, SEPNU).

Seplat expects this policy to deliver $1 billion in cumulative dividends over the five years, with a guaranteed minimum of $120 million annually.