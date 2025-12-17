The Nigeria Police Force has said the Motor Vehicle Tinted Glass Permit policy is lawful, enforceable, and remains part of Nigeria’s regulatory framework pending a final court decision.

While enforcement is scheduled to begin on January 2, 2026, the Police clarified that this date is for planning and public awareness, and does not authorize immediate enforcement or override any court orders.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued on December 16, 2025, by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police.

The clarification follows criticism from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which described the planned enforcement as illegal, unconstitutional, and revenue-driven, warning it could worsen extortion and harassment on Nigerian roads.

What the Police is saying

The Police clarified that its December 15 notice, which set January 2, 2026, for enforcement, was intended solely for internal planning and public awareness. It did not authorize immediate enforcement or actions contrary to any court order.

The Force emphasised that no court has declared the policy unlawful, and no subsisting order prevents them from regulating tinted vehicle glasses. Pending litigation does not remove their statutory responsibilities, and only a final judicial pronouncement can halt enforcement.

The Police also noted that representations made before the court by their legal counsel were accurate and made in good faith. They added that operational decisions on timing and mode of enforcement remain within the Force’s lawful discretion, exercised under constitutional and judicial oversight.

“As of today, there is no final judicial pronouncement declaring the Motor Vehicle Tinted Glass Permit Policy unlawful, nor is there any subsisting order permanently restraining the Nigeria Police Force from performing its statutory duties in relation to the regulation of tinted vehicle glasses,” the statement read in part.

On the January 2 enforcement, the Force clarified: “The administrative communication issued on 15th December 2025, which mentioned enforcement beginning from January 2, 2026, was intended solely for internal planning and public awareness. It did not direct immediate enforcement or authorise conduct inconsistent with any subsisting court process.”

The Police added that exercising restraint before the courts does not waive lawful authority.

Security risks and operational oversight

The Police emphasized that the planned resumption of the tinted glass permit is a legitimate security measure following a review of escalating threats.

In the statement, the Force noted an increase in the use of vehicles with unauthorised tinted glass to facilitate crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, and other violent offences, adding that criminals have exploited gaps in enforcement to conceal their identities.

The Police added that enforcing the policy is necessary to strengthen public safety.

The statement said operations will be guided by professionalism, moderation, and respect for human rights, with zero tolerance for extortion or abuse of authority.

What you should know

The NBA filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Abuja on September 2, 2025, challenging the legality and constitutionality of the tinted glass permit policy (FHC/ABJ/CS/1821/2025).

The association is asking the court to determine whether the Police have authority to impose fees on motorists and whether the legal instruments used comply with the 1999 Constitution.

The policy, first introduced in April 2025, faced delays in enforcement due to public outcry over reported harassment and extortion concerns.

While the court case remains unresolved, the Police insist the policy is lawful, enforceable, and necessary for public safety.