Nigeria’s import landscape in Q3 2025 remained heavily concentrated around a familiar group of global partners, with total imports hitting N161.23 trillion for the quarter, highlighting the scale of Nigeria’s dependence on foreign supplies amid weak local manufacturing capacity and rising consumption pressures.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), just ten countries accounted for N12.76 trillion worth of imports combined, representing 7.91% of Nigeria’s total import trade in the quarter.

This marked a 23.78% increase compared to the N10.31 trillion recorded from the same group in Q3 2024.

At the top of the list is China, which continues to dominate Nigeria’s import landscape, followed closely by the United States and India.

Below is a breakdown of Nigeria’s top ten trade partners in terms of imports in Q3 2025

Germany rounded off the top ten list, supplying N279.82 billion worth of goods to Nigeria in Q3 2025. Imports from Germany typically included vehicles, machine tools, electrical systems, and industrial components, reflecting Nigeria’s continued dependence on advanced manufacturing inputs. Top import products from Germany: Sheets for veneering — N43.1 million

Other salt not specified — N78.45 million

Frozen blue whiting fish meat — N5.99 billion