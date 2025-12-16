The TECNO #MyPowerMoment Challenge celebrated African creativity and football passion with over ten thousand entries from students and creators across East and West Africa

Four Nigerian students and six winners from Tanzania and Kenya earned all-expenses-paid trips to Morocco for AFCON after showcasing originality emotional depth and engagement

The campaign built community spotlighted young African voices and strengthened the bond between technology football culture and self-expression

PowerMoment Challenge has officially come to a close, and it delivered on its promise.

What began as a bold call for African stories became a continent-wide celebration of creativity, football passion, and powerful self-expression inspired by AFCON.

Designed to honor African creativity, resilience, and self-belief, the challenge invited students and creators across East and West Africa to share moments of glory, joy, and personal growth.

From viral football reactions to deeply personal achievements, these stories highlighted how football and everyday life connect young Africans in meaningful ways.

Throughout the campaign, TECNO received over ten thousand entries. Young people brought originality, emotion, and serious creative energy, submitting content from university campuses, viewing centers, and spaces where football sparks conversation and community. Every entry told a story. Every story captured a moment of power.

At its core, the My Power Moment Challenge was about more than content creation. It built community, spotlighted young African voices, and strengthened the bond between technology, football culture, and self-expression.

Grand Prize Student Winners

Out of thousands of submissions across Africa, four Nigerian students stood out for their creativity, emotional depth, and engagement, while the other six winners came from Tanzania and Kenya. Each has earned an all-expenses-paid trip to Morocco to experience AFCON live.

Kabir, studying Cyber Security from Bayero University Kano, Sedu, studying Theatre Arts and Film Studies from the University of Lagos, and Iroegbu Praise Kelechi from the University of Port Harcourt, studying Human Physiology, and Roxy Omar, a content creator on TikTok.

These creators perfectly captured the spirit of the #MyPowerMoment challenge, showcasing passion, confidence, and unstoppable creative energy. Beyond the grand prize winners, TECNO recognizes creators from across the continent whose entries stood out among thousands.

The TECNO #MyPowerMoment Challenge was more than a competition. It was a celebration of football culture, creative freedom, and authentic African storytelling.

Congratulations to all winners. Keep creating. Keep inspiring. Keep powering your moment with TECNO. For more updates, follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and X(Twitter).